Cenlub Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 522251
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE627F01011
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|46.85
|
-3.40
(-6.77%)
|
OPEN
47.50
|
HIGH
48.90
|
LOW
46.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cenlub Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|47.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.25
|VOLUME
|5328
|52-Week high
|83.30
|52-Week low
|43.00
|P/E
|7.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|46.95
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Cenlub Industries Ltd.
Cenlub Industries Limited, a Public Limited Company having its registered office in Faridabad, Haryana. Basically the company is in the field of design, manufacture and supply of Centralised Lubrication System for various Machines, Plants and Equipments. It is a listed company at Mumbai Stock Exchange incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana in the y...> More
Cenlub Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.48
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Aug 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|43.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.07
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Cenlub Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.97
|7.14
|11.62
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|7.97
|7.14
|11.62
|Total Expenses
|7.15
|6.04
|18.38
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|1.1
|-25.45
|Net Profit
|0.19
|0.43
|-55.81
|Equity Capital
|4.66
|4.66
|-
Cenlub Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hawa Engineers
|59.00
|1.29
|20.83
|Kulkarni Power
|59.90
|0.59
|20.37
|Rasi Electrodes
|6.20
|4.91
|19.31
|Cenlub Inds.
|46.85
|-6.77
|19.30
|Filtra Consult.
|26.10
|-6.79
|17.88
|D & H India
|21.65
|-2.70
|16.02
|Skyline Millars
|3.76
|-4.08
|15.12
Cenlub Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.52%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-40.66%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.51%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.16%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|97.68%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Cenlub Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.40
|
|48.90
|Week Low/High
|46.40
|
|55.00
|Month Low/High
|46.40
|
|62.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.00
|
|83.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.82
|
|83.00
