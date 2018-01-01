JUST IN
Cenlub Industries Ltd.

BSE: 522251 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE627F01011
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 46.85 -3.40
(-6.77%)
OPEN

47.50

 HIGH

48.90

 LOW

46.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cenlub Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cenlub Industries Ltd.

Cenlub Industries Ltd

Cenlub Industries Limited, a Public Limited Company having its registered office in Faridabad, Haryana. Basically the company is in the field of design, manufacture and supply of Centralised Lubrication System for various Machines, Plants and Equipments. It is a listed company at Mumbai Stock Exchange incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana in the y...> More

Cenlub Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Aug 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cenlub Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.97 7.14 11.62
Other Income -
Total Income 7.97 7.14 11.62
Total Expenses 7.15 6.04 18.38
Operating Profit 0.82 1.1 -25.45
Net Profit 0.19 0.43 -55.81
Equity Capital 4.66 4.66 -
Cenlub Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hawa Engineers 59.00 1.29 20.83
Kulkarni Power 59.90 0.59 20.37
Rasi Electrodes 6.20 4.91 19.31
Cenlub Inds. 46.85 -6.77 19.30
Filtra Consult. 26.10 -6.79 17.88
D & H India 21.65 -2.70 16.02
Skyline Millars 3.76 -4.08 15.12
Cenlub Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.35
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 44.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.10
Cenlub Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.52% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -40.66% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.51% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.16% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 97.68% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Cenlub Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.40
48.90
Week Low/High 46.40
55.00
Month Low/High 46.40
62.00
YEAR Low/High 43.00
83.00
All TIME Low/High 0.82
83.00

