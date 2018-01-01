You are here » Home
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.
|BSE: 531380
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE405H01018
BSE
11:12 | 07 Mar
78.60
3.70
(4.94%)
OPEN
78.60
HIGH
78.60
LOW
78.60
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|78.60
|CLOSE
|74.90
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|95.00
|52-Week low
|50.20
|P/E
|16.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|71.40
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd
Incorporated in 1995,Centenial Surgical Suture is engaged in the manufacture and sale of surgical sutures in India. The company offers absorbable sutures that include natural and synthetic sutures and non absorbable sutures comprising needles for cardiovascular surgery, monofilament polyamide atraumatic needle suture combinations, monofilament stainless steel, and temporary pacemaker electrodes.
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - Financial Results
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - Peer Group
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|36.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|78.60
|
|78.60
|Week Low/High
|78.60
|
|79.00
|Month Low/High
|71.40
|
|79.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.20
|
|95.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|100.00
Quick Links for Centenial Surgical Suture: