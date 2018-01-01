JUST IN
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.

BSE: 531380 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE405H01018
BSE 11:12 | 07 Mar 78.60 3.70
(4.94%)
OPEN

78.60

 HIGH

78.60

 LOW

78.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 78.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 74.90
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 95.00
52-Week low 50.20
P/E 16.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 29
Buy Price 71.40
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

Incorporated in 1995,Centenial Surgical Suture is engaged in the manufacture and sale of surgical sutures in India. The company offers absorbable sutures that include natural and synthetic sutures and non absorbable sutures comprising needles for cardiovascular surgery, monofilament polyamide atraumatic needle suture combinations, monofilament stainless steel, and temporary pacemaker electrodes.

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 65.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.51 12.99 4
Other Income -
Total Income 13.51 12.99 4
Total Expenses 12.53 12.04 4.07
Operating Profit 0.98 0.95 3.16
Net Profit 0.36 0.32 12.5
Equity Capital 3.65 3.65 -
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tejnaksh Health. 452.00 -3.83 99.89
Scandent Imaging 21.40 -4.89 68.69
Lotus Eye Hospit 30.00 2.74 62.40
Centenial Surgic 78.60 4.94 28.69
N G Inds. 72.70 0.62 24.35
Medinova Diagno. 21.70 -4.82 21.66
Kids Medical 28.50 -5.00 20.21
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.85
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 36.70% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 78.60
78.60
Week Low/High 78.60
79.00
Month Low/High 71.40
79.00
YEAR Low/High 50.20
95.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
100.00

