Centerac Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531621 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE157B01026
BSE 09:41 | 26 Feb 1.66 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.66

 HIGH

1.66

 LOW

1.66
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Centerac Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.66
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 1.66
52-Week low 0.83
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Centerac Technologies Ltd.

Centerac Technologies Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in May '93, Asia Threads was promoted by Sanjiv Khandelwal. It changed its name to Ez-comm Trade Technologies in 2000. It acquired Indo Euro Syntex, a division of Indo Euro Industries (IEIL), an unlisted company in Jan.'95 at a cost of Rs 325 lac and started its manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. Since Nov.'98 the company diversified into activities of e...> More

Centerac Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Centerac Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.17 -11.76
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.17 0.17 0
Total Expenses 0.07 0.26 -73.08
Operating Profit 0.1 -0.09 211.11
Net Profit 0.09 -0.1 190
Equity Capital 1.1 1.1 -
> More on Centerac Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Centerac Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
E.Com Infotech 4.15 -4.60 2.09
Netlink Solns(I) 6.85 -1.44 2.03
Unipro Technolgy 3.23 -5.00 1.96
Centerac Tech. 1.66 0.00 1.83
Visu Intl. 0.47 -4.08 1.80
Archana Software 2.95 4.24 1.79
SMS Techsoft 0.05 -16.67 1.75
> More on Centerac Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Centerac Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.39
> More on Centerac Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Centerac Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 36.07% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 2.47% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Centerac Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.66
1.66
Week Low/High 0.00
1.66
Month Low/High 1.66
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.83
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.56
108.00

