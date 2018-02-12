You are here » Home
» Company
» Centerac Technologies Ltd
Centerac Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 531621
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE157B01026
|
BSE
09:41 | 26 Feb
|
1.66
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.66
|
HIGH
1.66
|
LOW
1.66
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Centerac Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.66
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|1.66
|52-Week low
|0.83
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.66
|CLOSE
|1.66
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|1.66
|52-Week low
|0.83
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.83
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Centerac Technologies Ltd.
Centerac Technologies Ltd
Incorporated as a public limited company in May '93, Asia Threads was promoted by Sanjiv Khandelwal. It changed its name to Ez-comm Trade Technologies in 2000. It acquired Indo Euro Syntex, a division of Indo Euro Industries (IEIL), an unlisted company in Jan.'95 at a cost of Rs 325 lac and started its manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. Since Nov.'98 the company diversified into activities of e...> More
Centerac Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Centerac Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Centerac Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.17
|-11.76
|Other Income
|0.02
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.17
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.26
|-73.08
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|-0.09
|211.11
|Net Profit
|0.09
|-0.1
|190
|Equity Capital
|1.1
|1.1
| -
Centerac Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Centerac Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Centerac Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|36.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|2.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Centerac Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.66
|
|1.66
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.66
|Month Low/High
|1.66
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.83
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.56
|
|108.00
Quick Links for Centerac Technologies: