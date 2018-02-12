JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd.

BSE: 501827 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE631B01038
BSE LIVE 14:53 | 26 Dec Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 455.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 479.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 520.00
52-Week low 384.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 85
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 455.05
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 455.05
CLOSE 479.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 520.00
52-Week low 384.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 85
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 455.05
Sell Qty 10.00

About Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd.

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd

Central Provinces Railways Company Limited was incorporated in the year 1910. The company provides transportation services through railways in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. ...> More

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   85
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 93.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.04 -75
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Net Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Equity Capital 1.86 0.06 -
> More on Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd Financials Results

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Patel Integrated 61.50 2.50 101.72
JITF Infra Logis 37.25 0.27 95.73
Lancer Containe. 88.00 -1.68 88.44
Central Province 455.05 -5.00 84.64
ABC India 94.10 0.37 51.00
Shreeji Translog 135.00 0.00 47.12
Corporate Courie 19.90 -2.21 14.33
> More on Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd Peer Group

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.57
Banks/FIs 0.59
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 93.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.28
> More on Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.02% -0.91%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.88%
3 Month -8.97% NA 1.58% 0.95%
6 Month 0.50% NA 4.96% 4.31%
1 Year NA NA 16.61% 16.09%
3 Year 442.05% NA 16.67% 18.35%

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 455.05
455.05
Week Low/High 0.00
455.05
Month Low/High 0.00
455.05
YEAR Low/High 384.75
520.00
All TIME Low/High 11.00
520.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Central Provinces Railways Company: