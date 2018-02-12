You are here » Home
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd.
|BSE: 501827
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE631B01038
|
BSE
LIVE
14:53 | 26 Dec
|
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|455.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|479.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|520.00
|52-Week low
|384.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|455.05
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|455.05
|CLOSE
|479.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|520.00
|52-Week low
|384.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|455.05
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd.
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd
Central Provinces Railways Company Limited was incorporated in the year 1910. The company provides transportation services through railways in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
More
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - Financial Results
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - Peer Group
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-8.97%
|NA
|1.58%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|0.50%
|NA
|4.96%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.61%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|442.05%
|NA
|16.67%
|18.35%
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|455.05
|
|455.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|455.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|455.05
|YEAR Low/High
|384.75
|
|520.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.00
|
|520.00
Quick Links for Central Provinces Railways Company: