Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd.
|BSE: 509499
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE450L01024
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 27 Aug
|Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.57
|VOLUME
|285510
|52-Week high
|0.55
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|55.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.55
|Sell Qty
|2849994.00
About Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd.
Centron Industrial Alliance Limited is engaged in the manufacture of razor blades at its unit located at Chikalthana in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The company was set up in 1949, by the Dahanukar group. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|55.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
Announcement
-
-
Corporate Announcement U/R 29(1)(A)Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Regarding Intimation Of Holdi
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017
-
-
Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday 12Th December 2017 As Per Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR)Regulation
-
Statement Of Investor Compliants For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.7
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.7
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.69
|0.03
|2200
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.03
|133.33
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.03
|133.33
|Equity Capital
|9.96
|2.16
|-
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Synthiko Foils
|41.25
|1.98
|7.18
|Galada Power
|8.75
|4.42
|6.55
|N D Metal Inds.
|26.35
|0.00
|6.53
|Centron Indl
|0.55
|-3.51
|5.48
|Nissan Copper
|0.75
|-3.85
|4.71
|ABC Gas (Int.)
|23.70
|-4.82
|4.69
|Golkonda Alumin.
|3.24
|0.00
|4.02
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.29%
|-0.73%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.33%
|-0.70%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.86%
|1.13%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.25%
|4.50%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.93%
|16.30%
|3 Year
|-79.32%
|NA
|16.99%
|18.56%
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.55
|
|0.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.55
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.55
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.55
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|57.00
