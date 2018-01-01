JUST IN
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd.

BSE: 509499 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE450L01024
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 27 Aug Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.57
VOLUME 285510
52-Week high 0.55
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 55.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.55
Sell Qty 2849994.00
About Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd.

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd

Centron Industrial Alliance Limited is engaged in the manufacture of razor blades at its unit located at Chikalthana in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The company was set up in 1949, by the Dahanukar group. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.7 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.7 -
Total Expenses 0.69 0.03 2200
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.03 133.33
Net Profit 0.01 -0.03 133.33
Equity Capital 9.96 2.16 -
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Synthiko Foils 41.25 1.98 7.18
Galada Power 8.75 4.42 6.55
N D Metal Inds. 26.35 0.00 6.53
Centron Indl 0.55 -3.51 5.48
Nissan Copper 0.75 -3.85 4.71
ABC Gas (Int.) 23.70 -4.82 4.69
Golkonda Alumin. 3.24 0.00 4.02
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 83.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.02
Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.29% -0.73%
1 Month NA NA -1.33% -0.70%
3 Month NA NA 1.86% 1.13%
6 Month NA NA 5.25% 4.50%
1 Year NA NA 16.93% 16.30%
3 Year -79.32% NA 16.99% 18.56%

Centron Industrial Alliance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.55
0.55
Week Low/High 0.00
0.55
Month Low/High 0.00
0.55
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.55
All TIME Low/High 0.09
57.00

