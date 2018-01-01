JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Centrum Capital Ltd

Centrum Capital Ltd.

BSE: 501150 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE660C01027
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 57.80 -1.75
(-2.94%)
OPEN

60.00

 HIGH

60.30

 LOW

57.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Centrum Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 60.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 59.55
VOLUME 280349
52-Week high 90.70
52-Week low 31.50
P/E 46.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,404
Buy Price 57.80
Buy Qty 183.00
Sell Price 58.00
Sell Qty 3651.00
OPEN 60.00
CLOSE 59.55
VOLUME 280349
52-Week high 90.70
52-Week low 31.50
P/E 46.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,404
Buy Price 57.80
Buy Qty 183.00
Sell Price 58.00
Sell Qty 3651.00

About Centrum Capital Ltd.

Centrum Capital Ltd

Centrum Capital Limited is an Investment Banking Company and a SEBI Registered Category-I Merchant Banker. The Company offers a complete gamut of financial services in the areas of equity capital market private equity corporate finance project finance stressed asset resolution. The Company is also engaged in trading of bonds....> More

Centrum Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,404
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.61
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Centrum Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.23 7.79 -20.03
Other Income 20.64 18.07 14.22
Total Income 26.87 25.86 3.91
Total Expenses 11.52 10.28 12.06
Operating Profit 15.35 15.58 -1.48
Net Profit 6.01 2.13 182.16
Equity Capital 41.6 41.6 -
> More on Centrum Capital Ltd Financials Results

Centrum Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MAS FINANC SER 572.00 -2.36 3126.55
Reliance Home 63.35 -2.69 3072.86
Max India 92.65 -0.80 2486.73
Centrum Capital 57.80 -2.94 2404.48
Pilani Invest. 2722.00 -0.76 2153.10
GIC Housing Fin 374.50 3.14 2016.68
Satin Creditcare 395.00 -2.63 1882.96
> More on Centrum Capital Ltd Peer Group

Centrum Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.72
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.59
Indian Public 24.50
Custodians 3.17
Other 33.94
> More on Centrum Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Centrum Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.90% NA 0.01% -0.95%
1 Month -17.49% NA -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month -23.75% NA 1.57% 0.91%
6 Month -22.05% NA 4.95% 4.27%
1 Year 65.85% NA 16.60% 16.05%
3 Year 328.15% NA 16.66% 18.30%

Centrum Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.70
60.30
Week Low/High 57.15
67.00
Month Low/High 57.15
73.00
YEAR Low/High 31.50
91.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
91.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Centrum Capital: