Centrum Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 501150
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE660C01027
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|57.80
|
-1.75
(-2.94%)
|
OPEN
60.00
|
HIGH
60.30
|
LOW
57.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Centrum Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|60.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|59.55
|VOLUME
|280349
|52-Week high
|90.70
|52-Week low
|31.50
|P/E
|46.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,404
|Buy Price
|57.80
|Buy Qty
|183.00
|Sell Price
|58.00
|Sell Qty
|3651.00
|OPEN
|60.00
|CLOSE
|59.55
|VOLUME
|280349
|52-Week high
|90.70
|52-Week low
|31.50
|P/E
|46.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,404
|Buy Price
|57.80
|Buy Qty
|183.00
|Sell Price
|58.00
|Sell Qty
|3651.00
About Centrum Capital Ltd.
Centrum Capital Limited is an Investment Banking Company and a SEBI Registered Category-I Merchant Banker. The Company offers a complete gamut of financial services in the areas of equity capital market private equity corporate finance project finance stressed asset resolution. The Company is also engaged in trading of bonds....> More
Centrum Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,404
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|46.61
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.08
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.73
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Minutes Of The Proceedings With Respect To Declaration Of Voting Results Of Postal Ballot (Including
Centrum Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.23
|7.79
|-20.03
|Other Income
|20.64
|18.07
|14.22
|Total Income
|26.87
|25.86
|3.91
|Total Expenses
|11.52
|10.28
|12.06
|Operating Profit
|15.35
|15.58
|-1.48
|Net Profit
|6.01
|2.13
|182.16
|Equity Capital
|41.6
|41.6
|-
Centrum Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MAS FINANC SER
|572.00
|-2.36
|3126.55
|Reliance Home
|63.35
|-2.69
|3072.86
|Max India
|92.65
|-0.80
|2486.73
|Centrum Capital
|57.80
|-2.94
|2404.48
|Pilani Invest.
|2722.00
|-0.76
|2153.10
|GIC Housing Fin
|374.50
|3.14
|2016.68
|Satin Creditcare
|395.00
|-2.63
|1882.96
Centrum Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Centrum Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.90%
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-17.49%
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-23.75%
|NA
|1.57%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-22.05%
|NA
|4.95%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|65.85%
|NA
|16.60%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|328.15%
|NA
|16.66%
|18.30%
Centrum Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.70
|
|60.30
|Week Low/High
|57.15
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|57.15
|
|73.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.50
|
|91.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|91.00
