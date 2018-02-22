Centum Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 517544
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CENTUM
|ISIN Code: INE320B01020
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|526.60
|
-18.45
(-3.39%)
|
OPEN
541.25
|
HIGH
541.25
|
LOW
518.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|523.00
|
-20.80
(-3.82%)
|
OPEN
545.30
|
HIGH
548.90
|
LOW
520.00
|OPEN
|541.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|545.05
|VOLUME
|4260
|52-Week high
|793.10
|52-Week low
|518.00
|P/E
|907.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|677
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Centum Electronics Ltd.
Solectron Centum Electronics Ltd., formerly known as C-MAC Centum Electronics (C-MCEL) is a 51% Subsidiary of C-MAC Industries of Canada. The parent company is a leading, internationally-diversified designer and manufacturer of advanced electronic components, sub-systems, and frequency control products (FCP), and provides contract assembly services for the telecom, automotive instrumentation, defe...> More
Centum Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|677
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|907.93
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.10
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|139.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.78
Announcement
Centum Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|91.18
|204.73
|-55.46
|Other Income
|0.68
|5.54
|-87.73
|Total Income
|91.86
|210.26
|-56.31
|Total Expenses
|97.75
|187.73
|-47.93
|Operating Profit
|-5.89
|22.53
|-126.14
|Net Profit
|-9.18
|7.55
|-221.59
|Equity Capital
|12.83
|12.71
|-
Centum Electronics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Centum Electron
|526.60
|-3.39
|677.21
|Shivalik Bimetal
|135.80
|4.38
|521.47
|Aditya Vision
|94.00
|1.29
|132.63
|Aplab
|21.20
|-4.93
|10.60
Centum Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Centum Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.40%
|-12.53%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.33%
|-16.17%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.91%
|-17.09%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.42%
|-22.79%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.56%
|-13.42%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-28.64%
|-38.31%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Centum Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|518.00
|
|541.25
|Week Low/High
|518.00
|
|605.00
|Month Low/High
|518.00
|
|649.00
|YEAR Low/High
|518.00
|
|793.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|932.00
