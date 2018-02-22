JUST IN
Centum Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 517544 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CENTUM ISIN Code: INE320B01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 526.60 -18.45
(-3.39%)
OPEN

541.25

 HIGH

541.25

 LOW

518.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 523.00 -20.80
(-3.82%)
OPEN

545.30

 HIGH

548.90

 LOW

520.00
About Centum Electronics Ltd.

Centum Electronics Ltd

Solectron Centum Electronics Ltd., formerly known as C-MAC Centum Electronics (C-MCEL) is a 51% Subsidiary of C-MAC Industries of Canada. The parent company is a leading, internationally-diversified designer and manufacturer of advanced electronic components, sub-systems, and frequency control products (FCP), and provides contract assembly services for the telecom, automotive instrumentation, defe...> More

Centum Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   677
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 907.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.10
Book Value / Share () [*S] 139.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Centum Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 91.18 204.73 -55.46
Other Income 0.68 5.54 -87.73
Total Income 91.86 210.26 -56.31
Total Expenses 97.75 187.73 -47.93
Operating Profit -5.89 22.53 -126.14
Net Profit -9.18 7.55 -221.59
Equity Capital 12.83 12.71 -
> More on Centum Electronics Ltd Financials Results

Centum Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Centum Electron 526.60 -3.39 677.21
Shivalik Bimetal 135.80 4.38 521.47
Aditya Vision 94.00 1.29 132.63
Aplab 21.20 -4.93 10.60
> More on Centum Electronics Ltd Peer Group

Centum Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.04
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.97
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 13.60
Indian Public 20.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.59
> More on Centum Electronics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Centum Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.40% -12.53% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.33% -16.17% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.91% -17.09% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.42% -22.79% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.56% -13.42% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -28.64% -38.31% 17.24% 19.02%

Centum Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 518.00
541.25
Week Low/High 518.00
605.00
Month Low/High 518.00
649.00
YEAR Low/High 518.00
793.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
932.00

Quick Links for Centum Electronics: