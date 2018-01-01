Century Enka Ltd.
|BSE: 500280
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CENTENKA
|ISIN Code: INE485A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar
|317.50
|
5.00
(1.60%)
|
OPEN
316.85
|
HIGH
317.75
|
LOW
314.15
|NSE LIVE 13:21 | 12 Mar
|316.90
|
4.45
(1.42%)
|
OPEN
317.05
|
HIGH
318.40
|
LOW
312.10
About Century Enka Ltd.
Century Enka Limited (CEL) is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic yarn. The Company is a joint venture of B.K. Birla group and Accordis group of Netherland. CEL is committed towards values of Quality, Innovation & Fair Business Practices for complete customer satisfaction. The Company had three plants: Century Enka Ltd. (Pune), Konkan Synthetic Fibers (Mahad, Mahara...> More
Century Enka Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|694
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|31.82
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.98
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.24
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|392.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.81
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR GRIEVANCE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017.
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Century Enka Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|362.62
|281.16
|28.97
|Other Income
|2.34
|6.73
|-65.23
|Total Income
|364.96
|287.89
|26.77
|Total Expenses
|309.59
|236.59
|30.86
|Operating Profit
|55.37
|51.3
|7.93
|Net Profit
|28.66
|26.16
|9.56
|Equity Capital
|21.85
|21.85
|-
Century Enka Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Terrain
|197.00
|1.49
|747.62
|Ambika Cotton
|1302.00
|-0.23
|746.05
|Filatex India
|167.00
|-0.54
|726.45
|Century Enka
|317.50
|1.60
|693.74
|Gloster
|657.95
|2.29
|688.87
|Shiva Texyarn
|505.50
|-2.03
|655.13
|Nandan Denim
|133.65
|-1.44
|642.19
Century Enka Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Century Enka Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.87%
|-6.68%
|0.00%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-4.95%
|-3.74%
|-1.62%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-4.01%
|-4.00%
|1.56%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-5.80%
|-4.16%
|4.93%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-3.76%
|-2.39%
|16.58%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|100.32%
|99.31%
|16.64%
|18.24%
Century Enka Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|314.15
|
|317.75
|Week Low/High
|310.20
|
|341.00
|Month Low/High
|310.20
|
|372.00
|YEAR Low/High
|291.70
|
|454.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.50
|
|630.00
