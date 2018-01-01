JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Century Enka Ltd

Century Enka Ltd.

BSE: 500280 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CENTENKA ISIN Code: INE485A01015
BSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 317.50 5.00
(1.60%)
OPEN

316.85

 HIGH

317.75

 LOW

314.15
NSE LIVE 13:21 | 12 Mar 316.90 4.45
(1.42%)
OPEN

317.05

 HIGH

318.40

 LOW

312.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 316.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 312.50
VOLUME 548
52-Week high 454.00
52-Week low 291.70
P/E 9.98
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 694
Buy Price 316.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 317.65
Sell Qty 153.00
OPEN 316.85
CLOSE 312.50
VOLUME 548
52-Week high 454.00
52-Week low 291.70
P/E 9.98
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 694
Buy Price 316.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 317.65
Sell Qty 153.00

About Century Enka Ltd.

Century Enka Ltd

Century Enka Limited (CEL) is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic yarn. The Company is a joint venture of B.K. Birla group and Accordis group of Netherland. CEL is committed towards values of Quality, Innovation & Fair Business Practices for complete customer satisfaction. The Company had three plants: Century Enka Ltd. (Pune), Konkan Synthetic Fibers (Mahad, Mahara...> More

Century Enka Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   694
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.98
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 392.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Century Enka Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 362.62 281.16 28.97
Other Income 2.34 6.73 -65.23
Total Income 364.96 287.89 26.77
Total Expenses 309.59 236.59 30.86
Operating Profit 55.37 51.3 7.93
Net Profit 28.66 26.16 9.56
Equity Capital 21.85 21.85 -
> More on Century Enka Ltd Financials Results

Century Enka Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Terrain 197.00 1.49 747.62
Ambika Cotton 1302.00 -0.23 746.05
Filatex India 167.00 -0.54 726.45
Century Enka 317.50 1.60 693.74
Gloster 657.95 2.29 688.87
Shiva Texyarn 505.50 -2.03 655.13
Nandan Denim 133.65 -1.44 642.19
> More on Century Enka Ltd Peer Group

Century Enka Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.25
Banks/FIs 7.17
FIIs 4.34
Insurance 0.70
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 40.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.22
> More on Century Enka Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Century Enka Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.87% -6.68% 0.00% -0.99%
1 Month -4.95% -3.74% -1.62% -0.96%
3 Month -4.01% -4.00% 1.56% 0.86%
6 Month -5.80% -4.16% 4.93% 4.22%
1 Year -3.76% -2.39% 16.58% 15.99%
3 Year 100.32% 99.31% 16.64% 18.24%

Century Enka Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 314.15
317.75
Week Low/High 310.20
341.00
Month Low/High 310.20
372.00
YEAR Low/High 291.70
454.00
All TIME Low/High 25.50
630.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Century Enka: