JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Century Extrusions Ltd

Century Extrusions Ltd.

BSE: 500083 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: CENTEXT ISIN Code: INE281A01026
BSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar 5.85 -0.15
(-2.50%)
OPEN

6.20

 HIGH

6.20

 LOW

5.80
NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar 5.90 -0.15
(-2.48%)
OPEN

6.05

 HIGH

6.15

 LOW

5.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.00
VOLUME 18318
52-Week high 7.89
52-Week low 3.90
P/E 12.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 5.80
Buy Qty 974.00
Sell Price 5.85
Sell Qty 566.00
OPEN 6.20
CLOSE 6.00
VOLUME 18318
52-Week high 7.89
52-Week low 3.90
P/E 12.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 5.80
Buy Qty 974.00
Sell Price 5.85
Sell Qty 566.00

About Century Extrusions Ltd.

Century Extrusions Ltd

Century Extrisopms Ltd., was promoted by M P Jhunjhunwala and C L Jhunjhunwala. The company manufactures aluminium extrusions products which are found application in doors, windows, partitions. furniture, trasport, consumer durables etc. from it's facility at Midnapore, West Bengal. This plant has a total capacity of 7000 TPA. To part finance this Rs.10.08 crore Midnapore plant project the company...> More

Century Extrusions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.72
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Century Extrusions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60.26 43.79 37.61
Other Income 1.05 0.52 101.92
Total Income 61.32 44.31 38.39
Total Expenses 58.04 41.42 40.13
Operating Profit 3.28 2.89 13.49
Net Profit 0.97 0.46 110.87
Equity Capital 8 8 -
> More on Century Extrusions Ltd Financials Results

Century Extrusions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shalimar Wires 17.30 -4.68 65.05
Hind Aluminium 95.40 0.90 60.10
Manaksia Alumi. 8.90 -2.20 58.30
Century Extrus. 5.85 -2.50 46.80
Guj. Intrux 103.00 1.13 35.43
Cubex Tubings 22.60 -4.84 32.36
Bothra Metals 11.68 -20.00 21.63
> More on Century Extrusions Ltd Peer Group

Century Extrusions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.60
> More on Century Extrusions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Century Extrusions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.95% -5.60% -0.11% -1.03%
1 Month -16.19% -7.81% -1.72% -1.00%
3 Month 23.16% 20.41% 1.45% 0.82%
6 Month 10.59% 2.61% 4.83% 4.18%
1 Year 7.54% 18.00% 16.46% 15.94%
3 Year 284.87% 280.65% 16.52% 18.20%

Century Extrusions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.80
6.20
Week Low/High 5.75
6.00
Month Low/High 5.75
8.00
YEAR Low/High 3.90
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.34
15.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Century Extrusions: