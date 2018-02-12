Century Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 500083
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: CENTEXT
|ISIN Code: INE281A01026
|BSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar
|5.85
|
-0.15
(-2.50%)
|
OPEN
6.20
|
HIGH
6.20
|
LOW
5.80
|NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar
|5.90
|
-0.15
(-2.48%)
|
OPEN
6.05
|
HIGH
6.15
|
LOW
5.75
About Century Extrusions Ltd.
Century Extrisopms Ltd., was promoted by M P Jhunjhunwala and C L Jhunjhunwala. The company manufactures aluminium extrusions products which are found application in doors, windows, partitions. furniture, trasport, consumer durables etc. from it's facility at Midnapore, West Bengal. This plant has a total capacity of 7000 TPA. To part finance this Rs.10.08 crore Midnapore plant project the company...> More
Century Extrusions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|47
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.72
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jul 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
Century Extrusions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|60.26
|43.79
|37.61
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.52
|101.92
|Total Income
|61.32
|44.31
|38.39
|Total Expenses
|58.04
|41.42
|40.13
|Operating Profit
|3.28
|2.89
|13.49
|Net Profit
|0.97
|0.46
|110.87
|Equity Capital
|8
|8
|-
Century Extrusions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shalimar Wires
|17.30
|-4.68
|65.05
|Hind Aluminium
|95.40
|0.90
|60.10
|Manaksia Alumi.
|8.90
|-2.20
|58.30
|Century Extrus.
|5.85
|-2.50
|46.80
|Guj. Intrux
|103.00
|1.13
|35.43
|Cubex Tubings
|22.60
|-4.84
|32.36
|Bothra Metals
|11.68
|-20.00
|21.63
Century Extrusions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Century Extrusions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.95%
|-5.60%
|-0.11%
|-1.03%
|1 Month
|-16.19%
|-7.81%
|-1.72%
|-1.00%
|3 Month
|23.16%
|20.41%
|1.45%
|0.82%
|6 Month
|10.59%
|2.61%
|4.83%
|4.18%
|1 Year
|7.54%
|18.00%
|16.46%
|15.94%
|3 Year
|284.87%
|280.65%
|16.52%
|18.20%
Century Extrusions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.80
|
|6.20
|Week Low/High
|5.75
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.75
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.90
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.34
|
|15.00
