Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
|BSE: 532443
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: CERA
|ISIN Code: INE739E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|3176.45
|
33.95
(1.08%)
|
OPEN
3172.00
|
HIGH
3199.50
|
LOW
3124.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|3183.65
|
38.20
(1.21%)
|
OPEN
3215.00
|
HIGH
3215.00
|
LOW
3124.90
|OPEN
|3172.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3142.50
|VOLUME
|674
|52-Week high
|4300.00
|52-Week low
|2330.00
|P/E
|40.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,129
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3215.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3145.45
|VOLUME
|13068
|52-Week high
|3918.00
|52-Week low
|2324.00
|P/E
|40.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,129
|Buy Price
|3190.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|3193.95
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|3172.00
|CLOSE
|3142.50
|VOLUME
|674
|52-Week high
|4300.00
|52-Week low
|2330.00
|P/E
|40.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,129
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3215.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3145.45
|VOLUME
|13068
|52-Week high
|3918.00
|52-Week low
|2324.00
|P/E
|40.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4129.38
|Buy Price
|3190.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|3193.95
|Sell Qty
|6.00
About Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd(formerly Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited),an Gujarat based company,was incorporated in the year 2002.The company is headed by its Chairman Vikram Somany. The company is engaged in Manufacture of Ceramic Sinks,Wash Basins,Wash Basin Pedestals,Baths,Bidets,Water Closet Pans,Flushing Cisterns,Urinals and similar Sanitary fixtures. The company has two units,namely Sanitarywar...> More
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,129
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|78.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.53
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|240.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|424.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.49
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Cera Sanitaryware Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|290.88
|236.38
|23.06
|Other Income
|1.9
|1.77
|7.34
|Total Income
|292.78
|238.15
|22.94
|Total Expenses
|250.27
|197.01
|27.03
|Operating Profit
|42.51
|41.13
|3.36
|Net Profit
|23.08
|22.88
|0.87
|Equity Capital
|6.5
|6.5
|-
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kajaria Ceramics
|571.90
|0.11
|9093.21
|Cera Sanitary.
|3176.45
|1.08
|4129.38
|Somany Ceramics
|653.80
|0.87
|2772.11
|Asian Granito
|466.45
|0.05
|1403.55
|Nitco
|111.65
|-1.76
|610.73
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|07/11
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|3322
|Details
|03/09
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|2954
|Details
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.34%
|-5.65%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.53%
|-5.82%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.43%
|-15.44%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|6.00%
|7.48%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|24.97%
|27.50%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|21.25%
|19.14%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3124.35
|
|3199.50
|Week Low/High
|3124.35
|
|3373.00
|Month Low/High
|3124.35
|
|3516.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2330.00
|
|4300.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.25
|
|4300.00
