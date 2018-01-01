JUST IN
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

BSE: 532443 Sector: Consumer
NSE: CERA ISIN Code: INE739E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 3176.45 33.95
(1.08%)
OPEN

3172.00

 HIGH

3199.50

 LOW

3124.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 3183.65 38.20
(1.21%)
OPEN

3215.00

 HIGH

3215.00

 LOW

3124.90
About Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd(formerly Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited),an Gujarat based company,was incorporated in the year 2002.The company is headed by its Chairman Vikram Somany. The company is engaged in Manufacture of Ceramic Sinks,Wash Basins,Wash Basin Pedestals,Baths,Bidets,Water Closet Pans,Flushing Cisterns,Urinals and similar Sanitary fixtures. The company has two units,namely Sanitarywar...> More

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,129
EPS - TTM () [*S] 78.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.53
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   240.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 424.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 290.88 236.38 23.06
Other Income 1.9 1.77 7.34
Total Income 292.78 238.15 22.94
Total Expenses 250.27 197.01 27.03
Operating Profit 42.51 41.13 3.36
Net Profit 23.08 22.88 0.87
Equity Capital 6.5 6.5 -
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.11 9093.21
Cera Sanitary. 3176.45 1.08 4129.38
Somany Ceramics 653.80 0.87 2772.11
Asian Granito 466.45 0.05 1403.55
Nitco 111.65 -1.76 610.73
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.75
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 6.86
Insurance 0.03
Mutual Funds 10.52
Indian Public 17.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/11 Equirus Securities Accumulate 3322 PDF IconDetails
03/09 Equirus Securities Accumulate 2954 PDF IconDetails
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.34% -5.65% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.53% -5.82% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.43% -15.44% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 6.00% 7.48% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 24.97% 27.50% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 21.25% 19.14% 17.24% 19.01%

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3124.35
3199.50
Week Low/High 3124.35
3373.00
Month Low/High 3124.35
3516.00
YEAR Low/High 2330.00
4300.00
All TIME Low/High 3.25
4300.00

