Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd(formerly Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited),an Gujarat based company,was incorporated in the year 2002.The company is headed by its Chairman Vikram Somany. The company is engaged in Manufacture of Ceramic Sinks,Wash Basins,Wash Basin Pedestals,Baths,Bidets,Water Closet Pans,Flushing Cisterns,Urinals and similar Sanitary fixtures. The company has two units,namely Sanitarywar...> More