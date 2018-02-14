CES Ltd.
|BSE: 512341
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE396F01013
|BSE LIVE 15:04 | 27 Jul
|CES Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CES Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.18
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.02
|VOLUME
|89
|52-Week high
|8.18
|52-Week low
|8.18
|P/E
|0.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|8.18
|Buy Qty
|12361.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About CES Ltd.
CES Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|40.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.20
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|427.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Compliants For Quarter End 31 December2017
-
-
Board Meeting To Be Held On 8Th December2017 For Declaration Of Financial Results For 30Th Septembe
-
-
Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation 40 (9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For Half Year
CES Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.83
|58.73
|-69.64
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.08
|-62.5
|Total Income
|17.86
|58.81
|-69.63
|Total Expenses
|15.45
|48.84
|-68.37
|Operating Profit
|2.41
|9.97
|-75.83
|Net Profit
|1.2
|5.71
|-78.98
|Equity Capital
|1.3
|1.3
|-
CES Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Seshachal Tech.
|1.81
|-4.74
|1.26
|Shyama Infosys
|1.19
|0.00
|1.20
|Mangalya Soft.
|1.13
|0.00
|1.13
|CES
|8.18
|2.00
|1.06
|Fintech Comm.
|2.05
|4.59
|0.97
|Sapan Chemicals
|1.14
|0.00
|0.91
|I Power Soln.
|1.70
|-4.49
|0.76
CES Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CES Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.39%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.50%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|16.66%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|18.93%
CES Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.18
|
|8.18
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.18
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.18
|YEAR Low/High
|8.18
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.55
|
|8.00
