CES Ltd.

BSE: 512341 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE396F01013
BSE LIVE 15:04 | 27 Jul CES Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan CES Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.18
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.02
VOLUME 89
52-Week high 8.18
52-Week low 8.18
P/E 0.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 8.18
Buy Qty 12361.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About CES Ltd.

CES Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 40.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 427.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CES Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.83 58.73 -69.64
Other Income 0.03 0.08 -62.5
Total Income 17.86 58.81 -69.63
Total Expenses 15.45 48.84 -68.37
Operating Profit 2.41 9.97 -75.83
Net Profit 1.2 5.71 -78.98
Equity Capital 1.3 1.3 -
CES Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Seshachal Tech. 1.81 -4.74 1.26
Shyama Infosys 1.19 0.00 1.20
Mangalya Soft. 1.13 0.00 1.13
CES 8.18 2.00 1.06
Fintech Comm. 2.05 4.59 0.97
Sapan Chemicals 1.14 0.00 0.91
I Power Soln. 1.70 -4.49 0.76
CES Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.01
CES Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.42%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.39%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.45%
6 Month NA NA 5.50% 4.83%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.66%
3 Year NA NA 17.27% 18.93%

CES Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.18
8.18
Week Low/High 0.00
8.18
Month Low/High 0.00
8.18
YEAR Low/High 8.18
8.00
All TIME Low/High 5.55
8.00

