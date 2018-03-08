JUST IN
CESC Ltd.

BSE: 500084 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: CESC ISIN Code: INE486A01013
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 970.30 -11.55
(-1.18%)
OPEN

972.00

 HIGH

987.25

 LOW

965.65
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 969.90 -11.90
(-1.21%)
OPEN

980.00

 HIGH

987.50

 LOW

964.00
OPEN 972.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 981.85
VOLUME 9514
52-Week high 1188.95
52-Week low 793.00
P/E 14.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12,862
Buy Price 969.15
Buy Qty 62.00
Sell Price 970.90
Sell Qty 48.00
About CESC Ltd.

CESC Ltd

CESC Ltd (CESC) is an integrated power utility company engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity. The company's operation is spanning the entire value chain: right from mining coal generating power distribution of power. They serve 2.4 million customers within 567 square kilometers of Kolkata and Howrah delivering safe cost-effective and reliable energy to their consumers.

CESC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12,862
EPS - TTM () [*S] 65.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.72
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   120.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Mar 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1024.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

CESC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1706 1620 5.31
Other Income 113 85 32.94
Total Income 1819 1705 6.69
Total Expenses 1392 1305 6.67
Operating Profit 427 400 6.75
Net Profit 154 152 1.32
Equity Capital 133 133 -
CESC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adani Transmissi 181.45 -0.58 19956.05
NLC India 96.95 -0.26 14819.49
SJVN 34.90 0.00 14436.84
CESC 970.30 -1.18 12862.30
JSW Energy 78.00 -1.27 12792.39
Torrent Power 251.75 -0.18 12099.61
Reliance Infra. 423.95 1.79 11149.46
CESC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.92
Banks/FIs 2.73
FIIs 14.84
Insurance 1.25
Mutual Funds 19.52
Indian Public 5.12
Custodians 0.01
Other 6.14
CESC Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
13/11 Choice Research Buy 1029 PDF IconDetails
CESC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.39% -3.47% -0.10% -0.99%
1 Month -6.33% -3.74% -1.72% -0.96%
3 Month -3.42% -3.82% 1.46% 0.87%
6 Month -7.54% -6.55% 4.83% 4.23%
1 Year 21.95% 19.42% 16.46% 15.99%
3 Year 62.09% 65.51% 16.53% 18.25%

CESC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 965.65
987.25
Week Low/High 941.65
1007.00
Month Low/High 941.65
1043.00
YEAR Low/High 793.00
1189.00
All TIME Low/High 9.14
1189.00

