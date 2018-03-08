CESC Ltd.
|BSE: 500084
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: CESC
|ISIN Code: INE486A01013
|BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|970.30
|
-11.55
(-1.18%)
|
OPEN
972.00
|
HIGH
987.25
|
LOW
965.65
|NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|969.90
|
-11.90
(-1.21%)
|
OPEN
980.00
|
HIGH
987.50
|
LOW
964.00
|OPEN
|972.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|981.85
|VOLUME
|9514
|52-Week high
|1188.95
|52-Week low
|793.00
|P/E
|14.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12,862
|Buy Price
|969.15
|Buy Qty
|62.00
|Sell Price
|970.90
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|980.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|981.80
|VOLUME
|223686
|52-Week high
|1190.00
|52-Week low
|790.75
|P/E
|14.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12,862
|Buy Price
|969.10
|Buy Qty
|83.00
|Sell Price
|969.90
|Sell Qty
|18.00
About CESC Ltd.
CESC Ltd (CESC) is an integrated power utility company engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity. The company's operation is spanning the entire value chain: right from mining coal generating power distribution of power. They serve 2.4 million customers within 567 square kilometers of Kolkata and Howrah delivering safe cost-effective and reliable energy to their consumers. The comp...> More
CESC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12,862
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|65.93
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.72
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|120.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Mar 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.02
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1024.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.95
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Record Date For Payment Of Interim Dividend For The F.Y. 2017-18
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
CESC Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
CESC Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1706
|1620
|5.31
|Other Income
|113
|85
|32.94
|Total Income
|1819
|1705
|6.69
|Total Expenses
|1392
|1305
|6.67
|Operating Profit
|427
|400
|6.75
|Net Profit
|154
|152
|1.32
|Equity Capital
|133
|133
|-
CESC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adani Transmissi
|181.45
|-0.58
|19956.05
|NLC India
|96.95
|-0.26
|14819.49
|SJVN
|34.90
|0.00
|14436.84
|CESC
|970.30
|-1.18
|12862.30
|JSW Energy
|78.00
|-1.27
|12792.39
|Torrent Power
|251.75
|-0.18
|12099.61
|Reliance Infra.
|423.95
|1.79
|11149.46
CESC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CESC Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|13/11
|Choice Research
|Buy
|1029
|Details
CESC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.39%
|-3.47%
|-0.10%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-6.33%
|-3.74%
|-1.72%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-3.42%
|-3.82%
|1.46%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-7.54%
|-6.55%
|4.83%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|21.95%
|19.42%
|16.46%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|62.09%
|65.51%
|16.53%
|18.25%
CESC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|965.65
|
|987.25
|Week Low/High
|941.65
|
|1007.00
|Month Low/High
|941.65
|
|1043.00
|YEAR Low/High
|793.00
|
|1189.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.14
|
|1189.00
