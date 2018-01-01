You are here » Home
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 500093
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CGPOWER
|ISIN Code: INE067A01029
|
BSE
LIVE
13:47 | 12 Mar
|
80.35
|
2.15
(2.75%)
|
OPEN
78.30
|
HIGH
80.80
|
LOW
78.30
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
80.65
|
2.40
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
78.50
|
HIGH
81.05
|
LOW
78.35
About CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
Crompton Greaves Ltd is one of the world's leading engineering corporations. The company provides end-to-end solutions, helping its customers use electrical power effectively and increase industrial productivity with sustainability. Their unique and diverse portfolio ranges from transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, network protection & control gear, project engineering, HT and LT motors, dr...> More
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1516.08
|1318.69
|14.97
|Other Income
|54.39
|5.98
|809.53
|Total Income
|1570.47
|1324.67
|18.56
|Total Expenses
|1503.98
|1274.35
|18.02
|Operating Profit
|66.49
|50.32
|32.13
|Net Profit
|-28.23
|-25.11
|-12.43
|Equity Capital
|125.35
|125.35
| -
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - Research Reports
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|-1.71%
|-0.08%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-10.87%
|-8.51%
|-1.70%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-7.22%
|-6.60%
|1.48%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-5.86%
|-7.41%
|4.85%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|17.30%
|16.38%
|16.49%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|31.27%
|35.11%
|16.55%
|18.24%
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|78.30
|
|80.80
|Week Low/High
|73.65
|
|82.00
|Month Low/High
|73.65
|
|92.00
|YEAR Low/High
|66.85
|
|99.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.46
|
|119.00
