CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 500093 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CGPOWER ISIN Code: INE067A01029
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 80.35 2.15
(2.75%)
OPEN

78.30

 HIGH

80.80

 LOW

78.30
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 80.65 2.40
(3.07%)
OPEN

78.50

 HIGH

81.05

 LOW

78.35
About CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

Crompton Greaves Ltd is one of the world's leading engineering corporations. The company provides end-to-end solutions, helping its customers use electrical power effectively and increase industrial productivity with sustainability. Their unique and diverse portfolio ranges from transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, network protection & control gear, project engineering, HT and LT motors, dr...> More

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,036
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.19
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Feb 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1516.08 1318.69 14.97
Other Income 54.39 5.98 809.53
Total Income 1570.47 1324.67 18.56
Total Expenses 1503.98 1274.35 18.02
Operating Profit 66.49 50.32 32.13
Net Profit -28.23 -25.11 -12.43
Equity Capital 125.35 125.35 -
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kalpataru Power 463.40 -0.35 7110.87
Suzlon Energy 11.20 1.63 5958.12
GE Power 835.10 -0.79 5614.38
CG Power & Indu. 80.35 2.75 5035.94
Techno Elec. 352.50 -1.93 3972.68
Triveni Turbine 112.55 -0.88 3714.15
Apar Inds. 750.00 -1.37 2870.25
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.38
Banks/FIs 0.18
FIIs 19.63
Insurance 4.06
Mutual Funds 25.99
Indian Public 10.07
Custodians 0.13
Other 4.03
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/05 HDFC Securities Neutral 93 PDF IconDetails
08/12 HDFC Securities Buy 62 PDF IconDetails
07/11 Motilal Oswal Neutral 86 PDF IconDetails
02/09 Motilal Oswal Neutral 81 PDF IconDetails
31/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 82 PDF IconDetails
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.43% -1.71% -0.08% -1.00%
1 Month -10.87% -8.51% -1.70% -0.97%
3 Month -7.22% -6.60% 1.48% 0.86%
6 Month -5.86% -7.41% 4.85% 4.22%
1 Year 17.30% 16.38% 16.49% 15.98%
3 Year 31.27% 35.11% 16.55% 18.24%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 78.30
80.80
Week Low/High 73.65
82.00
Month Low/High 73.65
92.00
YEAR Low/High 66.85
99.00
All TIME Low/High 0.46
119.00

