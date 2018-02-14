You are here » Home
» Company
» CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 531489
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE084D01010
|
BSE
14:41 | 12 Mar
|
22.60
|
-0.90
(-3.83%)
|
OPEN
22.50
|
HIGH
24.65
|
LOW
22.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.50
|VOLUME
|11300
|52-Week high
|40.10
|52-Week low
|22.35
|P/E
|31.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|22.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|31.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|22.50
|CLOSE
|23.50
|VOLUME
|11300
|52-Week high
|40.10
|52-Week low
|22.35
|P/E
|31.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|22.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|31.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11.44
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd
CG-VAK Software and Exports is promoted by G Suresh and K Manickam, with wide experience in the business of information technology. It was incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'94.
The company set up a 100% export-oriented software development unit under the Software Technology Park Scheme of the Department of Electronics. It entered into strategic alliance with Optimum Technologies,...> More
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.55
|3.18
|11.64
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Income
|3.6
|3.24
|11.11
|Total Expenses
|3.42
|2.84
|20.42
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.4
|-55
|Net Profit
|0.12
|0.22
|-45.45
|Equity Capital
|5.05
|5.05
| -
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - Peer Group
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.60%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.30%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.39%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-17.82%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.35
|
|24.65
|Week Low/High
|22.35
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|22.35
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.35
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.70
|
|124.00
Quick Links for CG-VAK Software & Exports: