JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 531489 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE084D01010
BSE 14:41 | 12 Mar 22.60 -0.90
(-3.83%)
OPEN

22.50

 HIGH

24.65

 LOW

22.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.50
VOLUME 11300
52-Week high 40.10
52-Week low 22.35
P/E 31.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 22.60
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 22.50
CLOSE 23.50
VOLUME 11300
52-Week high 40.10
52-Week low 22.35
P/E 31.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 22.60
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd

CG-VAK Software and Exports is promoted by G Suresh and K Manickam, with wide experience in the business of information technology. It was incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'94. The company set up a 100% export-oriented software development unit under the Software Technology Park Scheme of the Department of Electronics. It entered into strategic alliance with Optimum Technologies,...> More

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.55 3.18 11.64
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Income 3.6 3.24 11.11
Total Expenses 3.42 2.84 20.42
Operating Profit 0.18 0.4 -55
Net Profit 0.12 0.22 -45.45
Equity Capital 5.05 5.05 -
> More on CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Financials Results

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
OTCO Intl 49.50 2.48 12.82
NINtec Systems 18.00 4.05 12.38
Healthfore Tech. 15.20 -4.94 12.36
CG-VAK Software 22.60 -3.83 11.44
Ace Soft. Exp. 22.45 0.00 10.51
OFS Technologies 15.80 -5.95 10.13
Info-Drive Softw 0.15 0.00 9.83
> More on CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Peer Group

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.39
> More on CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.60% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.30% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.39% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.80% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.14% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -17.82% NA 17.24% 19.01%

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.35
24.65
Week Low/High 22.35
26.00
Month Low/High 22.35
28.00
YEAR Low/High 22.35
40.00
All TIME Low/High 1.70
124.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CG-VAK Software & Exports: