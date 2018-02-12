Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd

Promoted by Chaman Lal Setia, Vijay Setia and Rajeev Setia, Chaman Lal Setia Exports was incorporated as a partnership firm in 1983, under the name Chaman Lal & Sons. In Sep.'94, it went public under its present name. At present, the company operates rice milling units in Punjab at Amritsar and Karnal. The Karnal sheller also has a Sortex machine which incorporates state-of-the-art technology