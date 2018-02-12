You are here » Home
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 530307
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE419D01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
138.00
|
-6.05
(-4.20%)
|
OPEN
143.00
|
HIGH
144.00
|
LOW
136.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd.
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd
Promoted by Chaman Lal Setia, Vijay Setia and Rajeev Setia, Chaman Lal Setia Exports was incorporated as a partnership firm in 1983, under the name Chaman Lal & Sons. In Sep.'94, it went public under its present name.
At present, the company operates rice milling units in Punjab at Amritsar and Karnal. The Karnal sheller also has a Sortex machine which incorporates state-of-the-art technology ...> More
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|202.83
|119.89
|69.18
|Other Income
|2.77
|0.95
|191.58
|Total Income
|205.61
|120.83
|70.16
|Total Expenses
|182.46
|100.39
|81.75
|Operating Profit
|23.15
|20.44
|13.26
|Net Profit
|13.57
|10.78
|25.88
|Equity Capital
|10.35
|10.35
| -
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|48.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|34.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|990.05%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|136.85
|
|144.00
|Week Low/High
|136.85
|
|156.00
|Month Low/High
|136.85
|
|179.00
|YEAR Low/High
|83.10
|
|220.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.76
|
|220.00
