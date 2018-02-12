JUST IN
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd.

BSE: 530307 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE419D01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 138.00 -6.05
(-4.20%)
OPEN

143.00

 HIGH

144.00

 LOW

136.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd

Promoted by Chaman Lal Setia, Vijay Setia and Rajeev Setia, Chaman Lal Setia Exports was incorporated as a partnership firm in 1983, under the name Chaman Lal & Sons. In Sep.'94, it went public under its present name. At present, the company operates rice milling units in Punjab at Amritsar and Karnal. The Karnal sheller also has a Sortex machine which incorporates state-of-the-art technology ...> More

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   714
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.19
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.33
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 202.83 119.89 69.18
Other Income 2.77 0.95 191.58
Total Income 205.61 120.83 70.16
Total Expenses 182.46 100.39 81.75
Operating Profit 23.15 20.44 13.26
Net Profit 13.57 10.78 25.88
Equity Capital 10.35 10.35 -
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prabhat Dairy 165.20 1.88 1613.67
Kaya Ltd 998.00 1.47 1300.39
Sanwaria Consum. 15.75 -4.83 1159.36
Chamanlal Setia 138.00 -4.20 714.15
Vadilal Inds. 967.65 2.86 695.74
ADF Foods 224.20 1.01 475.30
Esteem Bio Org. 19.05 -1.04 473.58
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.94
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.42
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 48.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 34.05% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 990.05% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 136.85
144.00
Week Low/High 136.85
156.00
Month Low/High 136.85
179.00
YEAR Low/High 83.10
220.00
All TIME Low/High 0.76
220.00

