Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.
|BSE: 512301
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE417N01011
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 12 Mar
5.10
0.39
(8.28%)
OPEN
5.10
HIGH
5.10
LOW
5.10
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.71
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|11.15
|52-Week low
|3.98
|P/E
|510.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|4.70
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|5.10
|Sell Qty
|489.00
About Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd
Incorporated in 1984, Chambal Breweries and Distilleries was promoted by Parasram Jhamnani.
The company trades in Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer and country liquor.
The company markets its products throughout the country, through wholesalers and retailers. It deals directly with bulk consumers like armed forces and para military forces. During 1994-95, the company took over a part...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.45%
|1 Month
|0.39%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.42%
|3 Month
|-5.03%
|NA
|2.11%
|1.41%
|6 Month
|-40.00%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|-47.75%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.62%
|3 Year
|-61.77%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.89%
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.10
|
|5.10
|Week Low/High
|4.71
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.50
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.98
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|100.00
