Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.

BSE: 512301 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE417N01011
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 5.10 0.39
(8.28%)
OPEN

5.10

 HIGH

5.10

 LOW

5.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.71
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 11.15
52-Week low 3.98
P/E 510.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 4.70
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 5.10
Sell Qty 489.00
OPEN 5.10
CLOSE 4.71
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 11.15
52-Week low 3.98
P/E 510.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 4.70
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 5.10
Sell Qty 489.00

About Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, Chambal Breweries and Distilleries was promoted by Parasram Jhamnani. The company trades in Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer and country liquor. The company markets its products throughout the country, through wholesalers and retailers. It deals directly with bulk consumers like armed forces and para military forces. During 1994-95, the company took over a part...

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 510.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 7.49 7.49 -
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Millen. Online 0.79 0.00 3.95
FE (India) 2.40 0.00 3.86
Royal India 1.66 0.00 3.83
Chambal Brewer 5.10 8.28 3.82
Shree Metalloys 7.18 -4.90 3.78
AVI Polymers 9.19 4.91 3.76
Infra Inds. 6.10 0.00 3.65
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 80.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.45
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.45%
1 Month 0.39% NA -1.08% -0.42%
3 Month -5.03% NA 2.11% 1.41%
6 Month -40.00% NA 5.51% 4.79%
1 Year -47.75% NA 17.22% 16.62%
3 Year -61.77% NA 17.28% 18.89%

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.10
5.10
Week Low/High 4.71
5.00
Month Low/High 4.50
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.98
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
100.00

