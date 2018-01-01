Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, Chambal Breweries and Distilleries was promoted by Parasram Jhamnani. The company trades in Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer and country liquor. The company markets its products throughout the country, through wholesalers and retailers. It deals directly with bulk consumers like armed forces and para military forces. During 1994-95, the company took over a part...> More