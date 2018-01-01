You are here » Home
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 522292
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE713D01055
|
BSE
15:19 | 12 Mar
|
45.00
|
0.70
(1.58%)
|
OPEN
43.10
|
HIGH
45.00
|
LOW
43.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|43.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.30
|VOLUME
|405904
|52-Week high
|60.70
|52-Week low
|10.93
|P/E
|41.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|43.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|45.20
|Sell Qty
|170.00
|OPEN
|43.10
|CLOSE
|44.30
|VOLUME
|405904
|52-Week high
|60.70
|52-Week low
|10.93
|P/E
|41.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|43.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|45.20
|Sell Qty
|170.00
About Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd.
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd
Promoted by J R Mehta and Prerna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd, Chandni Engineering (CEL) was incorporated in Jun.'86 as Amita Texturisers Pvt Ltd. The name changed to the present one in Jan.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'92.
Eventhough the company was incorporated in 1986, due to the general recession in the textile machinery industry, the company deferred its projec...> More
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.88%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|21.46%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|69.81%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|160.42%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.00
|
|45.00
|Week Low/High
|38.50
|
|45.00
|Month Low/High
|33.35
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.93
|
|61.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|143.00
