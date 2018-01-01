JUST IN
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd.

BSE: 522292 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE713D01055
BSE 15:19 | 12 Mar 45.00 0.70
(1.58%)
About Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd.

Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd

Promoted by J R Mehta and Prerna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd, Chandni Engineering (CEL) was incorporated in Jun.'86 as Amita Texturisers Pvt Ltd. The name changed to the present one in Jan.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'92. Eventhough the company was incorporated in 1986, due to the general recession in the textile machinery industry, the company deferred its projec...

Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.15
Announcement

Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.75 36.7 -51.63
Other Income 0.18 0.12 50
Total Income 17.93 36.83 -51.32
Total Expenses 16.71 36.22 -53.87
Operating Profit 1.23 0.6 105
Net Profit 0.86 0.27 218.52
Equity Capital 16.14 16.14 -
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian CardCloth 163.00 -1.75 74.17
PBM Polytex 90.00 2.27 73.17
R&B Denims 52.00 4.00 72.75
Chandni Text 45.00 1.58 72.63
Arrow Textiles 38.10 -4.03 72.54
SEL Mfg. Co 2.17 0.46 71.90
E-Land Apparel 14.85 0.34 71.27
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.71
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.88% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 21.46% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 69.81% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 160.42% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.00
45.00
Week Low/High 38.50
45.00
Month Low/High 33.35
45.00
YEAR Low/High 10.93
61.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
143.00

