Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The company has its presence all over India through its branch offices namely Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, & Siliguri. In addition to the above, Company enjoys a huge warehouse capacity of approx 40,000 sq.ft., comprising of godowns and warehouses across the country. The company has a well-qualified, experienced and compl...> More