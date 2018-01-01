JUST IN
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.

BSE: 530309 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368D01017
About Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The company has its presence all over India through its branch offices namely Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, & Siliguri. In addition to the above, Company enjoys a huge warehouse capacity of approx 40,000 sq.ft., comprising of godowns and warehouses across the country. The company has a well-qualified, experienced and compl...

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.78 4.1 455.61
Other Income 0.23 0.39 -41.03
Total Income 23.01 4.48 413.62
Total Expenses 24.38 4.95 392.53
Operating Profit -1.37 -0.47 -191.49
Net Profit -1.79 -0.63 -184.13
Equity Capital 3.7 3.7 -
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
eDynamics Solut. 2.81 -4.75 7.18
Concrete Cred. 9.13 -1.93 6.87
Ambica Agarbat. 4.00 4.71 6.87
Chandra Pr. Intl 18.50 -15.72 6.85
Muller & Phipps 108.00 2.76 6.80
Vistar Amar 21.05 -4.97 6.74
Nuway Organic 7.01 -4.88 6.72
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.39
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.75% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.94% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.19% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 4.82% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.50
20.00
Week Low/High 18.50
22.00
Month Low/High 18.25
23.00
YEAR Low/High 16.50
28.00
All TIME Low/High 3.05
36.00

