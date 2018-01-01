You are here » Home
» Company
» Chandra Prabhu International Ltd
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.
|BSE: 530309
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368D01017
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
18.50
|
-3.45
(-15.72%)
|
OPEN
20.00
|
HIGH
20.00
|
LOW
18.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.95
|VOLUME
|598
|52-Week high
|27.70
|52-Week low
|16.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|552.00
|Sell Price
|21.85
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|20.00
|CLOSE
|21.95
|VOLUME
|598
|52-Week high
|27.70
|52-Week low
|16.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|552.00
|Sell Price
|21.85
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.85
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Chandra Prabhu International Ltd.
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The company has its presence all over India through its branch offices namely Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, & Siliguri. In addition to the above, Company enjoys a huge warehouse capacity of approx 40,000 sq.ft., comprising of godowns and warehouses across the country.
The company has a well-qualified, experienced and compl...> More
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.78
|4.1
|455.61
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.39
|-41.03
|Total Income
|23.01
|4.48
|413.62
|Total Expenses
|24.38
|4.95
|392.53
|Operating Profit
|-1.37
|-0.47
|-191.49
|Net Profit
|-1.79
|-0.63
|-184.13
|Equity Capital
|3.7
|3.7
| -
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - Peer Group
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.75%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.94%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.19%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|4.82%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.50
|
|20.00
|Week Low/High
|18.50
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|18.25
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.50
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.05
|
|36.00
Quick Links for Chandra Prabhu International: