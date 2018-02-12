Charms Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531327
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE442C01012
|BSE 10:32 | 12 Mar
|1.49
|
-0.07
(-4.49%)
|
OPEN
1.49
|
HIGH
1.49
|
LOW
1.49
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Charms Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.56
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|5.17
|52-Week low
|1.49
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.49
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Charms Industries Ltd.
Charms Industries was established in the year 1992. The company was incorporated with the main object to manufacture and deal in ceramics, earthware, china fire and all allied bricks, tiles, terrazzo, other sanitary ware, etc. The company is in the business as a money changer such as trading in foreign currency and travellers cheques. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. The shares of the...> More
Charms Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.63
Charms Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.85
|0.78
|8.97
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.86
|0.78
|10.26
|Total Expenses
|0.86
|0.8
|7.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|-
Charms Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Std. Capital Mkt
|1.67
|0.00
|0.67
|Autoriders Fin.
|0.51
|-3.77
|0.67
|Safal Securities
|1.27
|0.79
|0.64
|Charms Inds.
|1.49
|-4.49
|0.61
|Suryakrupa Fin.
|5.89
|4.99
|0.59
|Mid East Port.
|1.96
|4.81
|0.59
|Matra Realty
|0.44
|-4.35
|0.54
Charms Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Charms Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-30.70%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Charms Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.49
|
|1.49
|Week Low/High
|1.49
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.49
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.49
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|17.00
Quick Links for Charms Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices