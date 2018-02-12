JUST IN
Charms Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531327 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE442C01012
BSE 10:32 | 12 Mar 1.49 -0.07
(-4.49%)
OPEN

1.49

 HIGH

1.49

 LOW

1.49
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Charms Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.49
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.56
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 5.17
52-Week low 1.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.49
Buy Qty 450.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Charms Industries Ltd.

Charms Industries Ltd

Charms Industries was established in the year 1992. The company was incorporated with the main object to manufacture and deal in ceramics, earthware, china fire and all allied bricks, tiles, terrazzo, other sanitary ware, etc. The company is in the business as a money changer such as trading in foreign currency and travellers cheques. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. The shares of the...> More

Charms Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Charms Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.85 0.78 8.97
Other Income -
Total Income 0.86 0.78 10.26
Total Expenses 0.86 0.8 7.5
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 4.11 4.11 -
> More on Charms Industries Ltd Financials Results

Charms Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67
Autoriders Fin. 0.51 -3.77 0.67
Safal Securities 1.27 0.79 0.64
Charms Inds. 1.49 -4.49 0.61
Suryakrupa Fin. 5.89 4.99 0.59
Mid East Port. 1.96 4.81 0.59
Matra Realty 0.44 -4.35 0.54
> More on Charms Industries Ltd Peer Group

Charms Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.96
> More on Charms Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Charms Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -30.70% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Charms Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.49
1.49
Week Low/High 1.49
2.00
Month Low/High 1.49
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.49
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
17.00

