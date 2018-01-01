You are here » Home
» Company
» Chartered Logistics Ltd
Chartered Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 531977
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE558F01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
16.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
17.00
|
HIGH
17.25
|
LOW
16.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chartered Logistics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.50
|VOLUME
|151398
|52-Week high
|28.00
|52-Week low
|16.20
|P/E
|14.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|164
|Buy Price
|16.50
|Buy Qty
|4650.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|164
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|17.00
|CLOSE
|16.50
|VOLUME
|151398
|52-Week high
|28.00
|52-Week low
|16.20
|P/E
|14.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|164
|Buy Price
|16.50
|Buy Qty
|4650.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|163.85
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Chartered Logistics Ltd.
Chartered Logistics Ltd
Chartered Logistics Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is in the business of logistics. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.In 2011 the company expanded its business and purchased 45 new Trucks having gross loading capacity of 40 metric tones per Truck. The company bagged a transporation order from Sterlite Industries (India) L...> More
Chartered Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chartered Logistics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Chartered Logistics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|34.56
|38.2
|-9.53
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.49
|18.37
|Total Income
|35.15
|38.69
|-9.15
|Total Expenses
|30.05
|31.67
|-5.12
|Operating Profit
|5.1
|7.01
|-27.25
|Net Profit
|3.19
|4.09
|-22
|Equity Capital
|9.93
|9.93
| -
Chartered Logistics Ltd - Peer Group
Chartered Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chartered Logistics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.38%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.51%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.67%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|37.96%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Chartered Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.30
|
|17.25
|Week Low/High
|16.20
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|16.20
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.20
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.23
|
|62.00
Quick Links for Chartered Logistics: