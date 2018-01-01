Chartered Logistics Ltd

Chartered Logistics Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is in the business of logistics. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.In 2011 the company expanded its business and purchased 45 new Trucks having gross loading capacity of 40 metric tones per Truck. The company bagged a transporation order from Sterlite Industries (India) L...> More