Chartered Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 531977 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE558F01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 16.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

17.00

 HIGH

17.25

 LOW

16.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chartered Logistics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Chartered Logistics Ltd.

Chartered Logistics Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is in the business of logistics. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.In 2011 the company expanded its business and purchased 45 new Trucks having gross loading capacity of 40 metric tones per Truck. The company bagged a transporation order from Sterlite Industries (India) L...> More

Chartered Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   164
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.73
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Oct 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Chartered Logistics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 34.56 38.2 -9.53
Other Income 0.58 0.49 18.37
Total Income 35.15 38.69 -9.15
Total Expenses 30.05 31.67 -5.12
Operating Profit 5.1 7.01 -27.25
Net Profit 3.19 4.09 -22
Equity Capital 9.93 9.93 -
> More on Chartered Logistics Ltd Financials Results

Chartered Logistics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Snowman Logistic 48.45 1.47 809.55
Sindhu Trade 50.05 4.93 257.26
Tiger Logistics 196.85 -1.25 208.07
Chart.Logistics 16.50 0.00 163.85
North Eastn.Car. 21.10 -2.31 105.92
Patel Integrated 60.70 1.17 100.40
JITF Infra Logis 37.30 0.40 95.86
> More on Chartered Logistics Ltd Peer Group

Chartered Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.43
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.03
> More on Chartered Logistics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Chartered Logistics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.38% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.51% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.67% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 37.96% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Chartered Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.30
17.25
Week Low/High 16.20
18.00
Month Low/High 16.20
20.00
YEAR Low/High 16.20
28.00
All TIME Low/High 0.23
62.00

