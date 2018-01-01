Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 511696
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE953B01010
|BSE LIVE 13:42 | 08 Mar
|59.20
|
-3.05
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
59.20
|
HIGH
59.20
|
LOW
59.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|59.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.25
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|100.05
|52-Week low
|45.20
|P/E
|42.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|59.20
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|65.25
|Sell Qty
|491.00
About Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.
Chartered Capital And Investment Ltd (CCIL) originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1986, was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994. CCIL got registration as category I Merchant Banker from SEBI with effect from April 1, 1994 and since than actively engaged in the Merchant Banking activities. The shares of the company are listed at Mumbai Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Sto...> More
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.39
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|42.59
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|184.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
Announcement
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On February 13 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
-
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.55
|1.9
|-71.05
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.47
|-21.28
|Total Income
|0.92
|2.37
|-61.18
|Total Expenses
|0.28
|0.2
|40
|Operating Profit
|0.64
|2.17
|-70.51
|Net Profit
|0.59
|2.01
|-70.65
|Equity Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|-
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Brand Realty
|60.00
|-1.64
|18.00
|Narendra Invest.
|47.10
|-4.94
|17.99
|Universal Credit
|3.57
|-1.92
|17.85
|Charter. Capital
|59.20
|-4.90
|17.82
|IM+ Capitals
|50.20
|-2.52
|17.57
|Apple Finance
|3.15
|1.94
|17.54
|Comfort Fincap
|16.10
|0.31
|17.47
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.56%
|1 Month
|-9.69%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.53%
|3 Month
|3.86%
|NA
|2.15%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.68%
|1 Year
|-1.33%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.49%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|18.76%
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.20
|
|59.20
|Week Low/High
|59.20
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|59.20
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.20
|
|100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.95
|
|100.00
