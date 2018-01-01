JUST IN
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.

BSE: 511696 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE953B01010
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 08 Mar 59.20 -3.05
(-4.90%)
OPEN

59.20

 HIGH

59.20

 LOW

59.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd.

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd

Chartered Capital And Investment Ltd (CCIL) originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1986, was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994. CCIL got registration as category I Merchant Banker from SEBI with effect from April 1, 1994 and since than actively engaged in the Merchant Banking activities. The shares of the company are listed at Mumbai Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Sto...> More

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 184.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.55 1.9 -71.05
Other Income 0.37 0.47 -21.28
Total Income 0.92 2.37 -61.18
Total Expenses 0.28 0.2 40
Operating Profit 0.64 2.17 -70.51
Net Profit 0.59 2.01 -70.65
Equity Capital 3.01 3.01 -
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Brand Realty 60.00 -1.64 18.00
Narendra Invest. 47.10 -4.94 17.99
Universal Credit 3.57 -1.92 17.85
Charter. Capital 59.20 -4.90 17.82
IM+ Capitals 50.20 -2.52 17.57
Apple Finance 3.15 1.94 17.54
Comfort Fincap 16.10 0.31 17.47
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.13
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.56%
1 Month -9.69% NA -1.04% -0.53%
3 Month 3.86% NA 2.15% 1.30%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.68%
1 Year -1.33% NA 17.26% 16.49%
3 Year NA NA 17.32% 18.76%

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.20
59.20
Week Low/High 59.20
59.00
Month Low/High 59.20
68.00
YEAR Low/High 45.20
100.00
All TIME Low/High 1.95
100.00

