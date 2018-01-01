Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd

Chartered Capital And Investment Ltd (CCIL) originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1986, was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994. CCIL got registration as category I Merchant Banker from SEBI with effect from April 1, 1994 and since than actively engaged in the Merchant Banking activities. The shares of the company are listed at Mumbai Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Sto...> More