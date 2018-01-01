CHD Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 526917
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE659B01021
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|15.75
|
-0.05
(-0.32%)
|
OPEN
15.80
|
HIGH
16.00
|
LOW
15.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CHD Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|45502
|52-Week high
|20.10
|52-Week low
|7.31
|P/E
|47.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|203
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About CHD Developers Ltd.
Incorporated as Capital Developers Pvt Ltd in Aug.'90, Capital Hotels & Developers (CHDL) commenced commercial operations on 16 Aug.'91. It was converted into a public limited company on 15 Feb.'92. The name of the company was changed to the present one on 27 Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Chairman and Managing Director Rajinder Kumar Mittal along with Subhash Chand Mittal. In Feb.'95, CH...> More
CHD Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|203
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|47.73
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.56
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.40
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Disclosure of Voting results of EGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
Disclosure Of Voting Results Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Pursuant To(Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI
-
CHD Developers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.07
|28.21
|-4.04
|Other Income
|0.42
|-
|Total Income
|27.07
|28.63
|-5.45
|Total Expenses
|24.35
|25.04
|-2.76
|Operating Profit
|2.72
|3.59
|-24.23
|Net Profit
|0.25
|1.08
|-76.85
|Equity Capital
|22.72
|22.72
|-
CHD Developers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GPT Infraproject
|178.90
|3.86
|520.42
|Mapro Industries
|395.90
|-4.99
|332.16
|S V Global Mill
|103.90
|3.90
|231.90
|CHD Developers
|15.75
|-0.32
|202.54
|C C C L
|4.48
|-1.75
|178.53
|Madhucon Proj.
|24.05
|0.42
|177.49
|Coromandel Engg.
|50.80
|0.69
|168.81
CHD Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CHD Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.74%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|49.86%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|93.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|87.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|49.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
CHD Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.55
|
|16.00
|Week Low/High
|15.55
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|15.55
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.31
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.21
|
|37.00
