CHD Developers Ltd.

BSE: 526917 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE659B01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 15.75 -0.05
(-0.32%)
OPEN

15.80

 HIGH

16.00

 LOW

15.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CHD Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 15.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 45502
52-Week high 20.10
52-Week low 7.31
P/E 47.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 203
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 15.80
CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 45502
52-Week high 20.10
52-Week low 7.31
P/E 47.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 203
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About CHD Developers Ltd.

CHD Developers Ltd

Incorporated as Capital Developers Pvt Ltd in Aug.'90, Capital Hotels & Developers (CHDL) commenced commercial operations on 16 Aug.'91. It was converted into a public limited company on 15 Feb.'92. The name of the company was changed to the present one on 27 Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Chairman and Managing Director Rajinder Kumar Mittal along with Subhash Chand Mittal. In Feb.'95, CH...

CHD Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   203
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 47.73
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.56
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CHD Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.07 28.21 -4.04
Other Income 0.42 -
Total Income 27.07 28.63 -5.45
Total Expenses 24.35 25.04 -2.76
Operating Profit 2.72 3.59 -24.23
Net Profit 0.25 1.08 -76.85
Equity Capital 22.72 22.72 -
CHD Developers Ltd Financials Results

CHD Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GPT Infraproject 178.90 3.86 520.42
Mapro Industries 395.90 -4.99 332.16
S V Global Mill 103.90 3.90 231.90
CHD Developers 15.75 -0.32 202.54
C C C L 4.48 -1.75 178.53
Madhucon Proj. 24.05 0.42 177.49
Coromandel Engg. 50.80 0.69 168.81
CHD Developers Ltd Peer Group

CHD Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 18.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.27
CHD Developers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

CHD Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.74% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 49.86% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 93.73% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 87.50% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 49.15% NA 17.24% 19.01%

CHD Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.55
16.00
Week Low/High 15.55
18.00
Month Low/High 15.55
19.00
YEAR Low/High 7.31
20.00
All TIME Low/High 0.21
37.00

