Chembond Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 530871
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE995D01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|304.15
|
-8.70
(-2.78%)
|
OPEN
310.00
|
HIGH
315.00
|
LOW
294.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Chembond Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|310.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|312.85
|VOLUME
|43806
|52-Week high
|374.00
|52-Week low
|179.70
|P/E
|35.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|409
|Buy Price
|305.00
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.00
|CLOSE
|312.85
|VOLUME
|43806
|52-Week high
|374.00
|52-Week low
|179.70
|P/E
|35.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|409
|Buy Price
|305.00
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Chembond Chemicals Ltd.
Chembond Chemicals Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing specialty chemicals. Its Construction Chemicals division involves manufacturing construction chemicals water proofing compounds and concrete repair products. Coatings division manufactures coatings for application metal structures for corrosion protection. The company holds 49% interest in Chembond Enzyme...> More
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|409
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.41
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|33.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.53
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|164.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.85
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|79.35
|70.99
|11.78
|Other Income
|3.8
|1.37
|177.37
|Total Income
|83.16
|72.36
|14.93
|Total Expenses
|74.1
|67.69
|9.47
|Operating Profit
|9.06
|4.67
|94
|Net Profit
|6.25
|2.07
|201.93
|Equity Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|-
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ganesh Benzopl.
|82.25
|-1.26
|426.05
|Vidhi Specialty
|83.30
|-0.72
|415.67
|Asahi Songwon
|335.45
|4.05
|411.60
|Chembond Chem.
|304.15
|-2.78
|408.78
|GP Petroleums
|80.05
|0.95
|408.09
|Prem. Explosives
|364.50
|0.97
|387.83
|Kesar Petroprod.
|39.10
|-3.81
|378.10
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.20%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|32.10%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|32.24%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|66.16%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|79.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|294.00
|
|315.00
|Week Low/High
|294.00
|
|359.00
|Month Low/High
|270.00
|
|374.00
|YEAR Low/High
|179.70
|
|374.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.63
|
|374.00
