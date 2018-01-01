JUST IN
Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 530871 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE995D01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 304.15 -8.70
(-2.78%)
OPEN

310.00

 HIGH

315.00

 LOW

294.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chembond Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 310.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 312.85
VOLUME 43806
52-Week high 374.00
52-Week low 179.70
P/E 35.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 409
Buy Price 305.00
Buy Qty 18.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd

Chembond Chemicals Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing specialty chemicals. Its Construction Chemicals division involves manufacturing construction chemicals water proofing compounds and concrete repair products. Coatings division manufactures coatings for application metal structures for corrosion protection. The company holds 49% interest in Chembond Enzyme...> More

Chembond Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   409
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.41
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   33.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 164.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Chembond Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 79.35 70.99 11.78
Other Income 3.8 1.37 177.37
Total Income 83.16 72.36 14.93
Total Expenses 74.1 67.69 9.47
Operating Profit 9.06 4.67 94
Net Profit 6.25 2.07 201.93
Equity Capital 6.72 6.72 -
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ganesh Benzopl. 82.25 -1.26 426.05
Vidhi Specialty 83.30 -0.72 415.67
Asahi Songwon 335.45 4.05 411.60
Chembond Chem. 304.15 -2.78 408.78
GP Petroleums 80.05 0.95 408.09
Prem. Explosives 364.50 0.97 387.83
Kesar Petroprod. 39.10 -3.81 378.10
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.92
Banks/FIs 0.35
FIIs 0.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.08
Chembond Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.20% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 32.10% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 32.24% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 66.16% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 79.07% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Chembond Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 294.00
315.00
Week Low/High 294.00
359.00
Month Low/High 270.00
374.00
YEAR Low/High 179.70
374.00
All TIME Low/High 2.63
374.00

