Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 506365
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE320M01019
|
BSE
LIVE
13:16 | 28 Feb
|
38.85
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
38.85
|
HIGH
38.85
|
LOW
38.85
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.85
|VOLUME
|72
|52-Week high
|45.00
|52-Week low
|15.50
|P/E
|1.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|38.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|38.85
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|38.85
|CLOSE
|38.85
|VOLUME
|72
|52-Week high
|45.00
|52-Week low
|15.50
|P/E
|1.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|38.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|38.85
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Limited has been an established Company since 1942 and has been making Pharmaceuticals and also had diversified into bulk drugs. However due to increase in competition and flow of new drugs, the Company had to dispose the business and pay all its liabilities and dues. Presently the Company has its own cash resource, with this the Company is proposing to diversify and to t...> More
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|3.74%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|90.72%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.35%
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.85
|
|38.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.85
|Month Low/High
|38.85
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.50
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|195.00
