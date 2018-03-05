JUST IN
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 506365 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE320M01019
About Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Limited has been an established Company since 1942 and has been making Pharmaceuticals and also had diversified into bulk drugs. However due to increase in competition and flow of new drugs, the Company had to dispose the business and pay all its liabilities and dues. Presently the Company has its own cash resource, with this the Company is proposing to diversify and to t...> More

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 29.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.32 0.06 433.33
Total Income 0.32 0.06 433.33
Total Expenses 0.11 0.06 83.33
Operating Profit 0.21 -0.01 2200
Net Profit 0.21 -0.01 2200
Equity Capital 1.5 1.5 -
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ishita Drugs 21.15 4.96 6.32
Unjha Formul. 13.99 1.38 6.27
Colinz Labs 13.26 -4.95 6.06
Chemo Pharma Lab 38.85 0.00 5.83
Zyden Gentec 0.87 -4.40 4.83
Saamya Biotech 1.89 0.00 4.70
Kamron Labs. 7.14 -4.80 4.18
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.89
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.36
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.64
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.90%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.87%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.96%
6 Month 3.74% NA 5.02% 4.32%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.10%
3 Year 90.72% NA 16.74% 18.35%

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.85
38.85
Week Low/High 0.00
38.85
Month Low/High 38.85
41.00
YEAR Low/High 15.50
45.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
195.00

