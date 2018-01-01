JUST IN
Cheviot Company Ltd.

BSE: 526817 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE974B01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1392.55 0.50
(0.04%)
OPEN

1403.35

 HIGH

1415.00

 LOW

1370.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cheviot Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cheviot Company Ltd.

Cheviot Company Ltd

Cheviot Company Ltd is an India-based company. The company manufactures and exports jute yarns and fabrics in India and internationally. They operate two business segments, namely Jute goods and Captive power generation. Their jute products include sacking bags, sacking cloth, hessian cloth and bags and decorative fabrics. Cheviot Company Ltd was incorporated on December 27, 1897 with the name ...> More

Cheviot Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   600
EPS - TTM () [*S] 134.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 881.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
Cheviot Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 89.5 98.31 -8.96
Other Income 9.8 0.82 1095.12
Total Income 99.3 99.13 0.17
Total Expenses 74.85 84.77 -11.7
Operating Profit 24.45 14.36 70.26
Net Profit 18.47 7.37 150.61
Equity Capital 4.31 4.51 -
Cheviot Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nandan Denim 132.80 -2.06 638.10
Stovec Inds. 3000.00 0.04 627.00
Ganesha Ecosphe. 319.65 -0.47 613.09
Cheviot Company 1392.55 0.04 600.19
Nitin Spinners 98.65 0.25 544.75
Sangam India 136.70 0.66 538.87
Ruby Mills 303.10 0.07 506.78
Cheviot Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.76
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.82
Cheviot Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.19% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.43% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.89% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 14.99% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 44.31% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 298.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cheviot Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1370.00
1415.00
Week Low/High 1370.00
1468.00
Month Low/High 1370.00
1539.00
YEAR Low/High 940.00
1735.00
All TIME Low/High 10.67
1735.00

