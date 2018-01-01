Cheviot Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526817
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE974B01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1392.55
|
0.50
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
1403.35
|
HIGH
1415.00
|
LOW
1370.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cheviot Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1403.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1392.05
|VOLUME
|1110
|52-Week high
|1735.00
|52-Week low
|940.00
|P/E
|10.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|600
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Cheviot Company Ltd.
Cheviot Company Ltd is an India-based company. The company manufactures and exports jute yarns and fabrics in India and internationally. They operate two business segments, namely Jute goods and Captive power generation. Their jute products include sacking bags, sacking cloth, hessian cloth and bags and decorative fabrics. Cheviot Company Ltd was incorporated on December 27, 1897 with the name ...> More
Cheviot Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|600
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|134.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.34
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.08
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|881.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Convened To Be Held On Wednesday 24Th January 2018 And Intimation For Cl
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Convened To Be Held On Tuesday 28Th November 2017 And Intimation For Clo
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
Cheviot Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|89.5
|98.31
|-8.96
|Other Income
|9.8
|0.82
|1095.12
|Total Income
|99.3
|99.13
|0.17
|Total Expenses
|74.85
|84.77
|-11.7
|Operating Profit
|24.45
|14.36
|70.26
|Net Profit
|18.47
|7.37
|150.61
|Equity Capital
|4.31
|4.51
|-
Cheviot Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nandan Denim
|132.80
|-2.06
|638.10
|Stovec Inds.
|3000.00
|0.04
|627.00
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|319.65
|-0.47
|613.09
|Cheviot Company
|1392.55
|0.04
|600.19
|Nitin Spinners
|98.65
|0.25
|544.75
|Sangam India
|136.70
|0.66
|538.87
|Ruby Mills
|303.10
|0.07
|506.78
Cheviot Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cheviot Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.43%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.89%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|14.99%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|44.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|298.90%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cheviot Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1370.00
|
|1415.00
|Week Low/High
|1370.00
|
|1468.00
|Month Low/High
|1370.00
|
|1539.00
|YEAR Low/High
|940.00
|
|1735.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.67
|
|1735.00
