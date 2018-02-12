You are here » Home
» Company
» Chitradurga Spintex Ltd
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd.
|BSE: 521244
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE676G01024
|
BSE
13:00 | 07 Mar
|
11.80
|
0.40
(3.51%)
|
OPEN
10.83
|
HIGH
11.80
|
LOW
10.83
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.83
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.40
|VOLUME
|33
|52-Week high
|12.16
|52-Week low
|8.13
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.83
|CLOSE
|11.40
|VOLUME
|33
|52-Week high
|12.16
|52-Week low
|8.13
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.54
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Chitradurga Spintex Ltd.
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd
Chitradurga Spintex (CSL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in May '92. It was promoted by S Rajasekharappa, S Vishwanath and S Chandrasekhar.
The company set up a plant to manufacture cotton yarn of 4's to 20's count, at Challakere (Chitradurga district), Karnataka, with term-loan assistance from KSIIDC and KSFC. Phase-I of...> More
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - Financial Results
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - Peer Group
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.31%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|541.30%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.83
|
|11.80
|Week Low/High
|10.83
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|9.80
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.13
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|14.00
Quick Links for Chitradurga Spintex: