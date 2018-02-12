JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Chitradurga Spintex Ltd

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd.

BSE: 521244 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE676G01024
BSE 13:00 | 07 Mar 11.80 0.40
(3.51%)
OPEN

10.83

 HIGH

11.80

 LOW

10.83
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chitradurga Spintex Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.83
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.40
VOLUME 33
52-Week high 12.16
52-Week low 8.13
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 10.83
CLOSE 11.40
VOLUME 33
52-Week high 12.16
52-Week low 8.13
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Chitradurga Spintex Ltd.

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd

Chitradurga Spintex (CSL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in May '92. It was promoted by S Rajasekharappa, S Vishwanath and S Chandrasekhar. The company set up a plant to manufacture cotton yarn of 4's to 20's count, at Challakere (Chitradurga district), Karnataka, with term-loan assistance from KSIIDC and KSFC. Phase-I of...> More

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 0.46 0.46 -
> More on Chitradurga Spintex Ltd Financials Results

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deccan Polypacks 3.05 1.33 0.65
Kanco Enterp. 0.35 -2.78 0.63
Supra Trends 12.23 -4.97 0.61
Chitradurga Spin 11.80 3.51 0.54
Oxford Inds 0.78 -4.88 0.46
Jyoti Overseas 0.55 0.00 0.36
Citizen Yarns 0.45 0.00 0.28
> More on Chitradurga Spintex Ltd Peer Group

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.20
Indian Public 67.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.29
> More on Chitradurga Spintex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.31% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 541.30% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.83
11.80
Week Low/High 10.83
12.00
Month Low/High 9.80
12.00
YEAR Low/High 8.13
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
14.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Chitradurga Spintex: