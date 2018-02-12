Chitradurga Spintex Ltd

Chitradurga Spintex (CSL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in May '92. It was promoted by S Rajasekharappa, S Vishwanath and S Chandrasekhar. The company set up a plant to manufacture cotton yarn of 4's to 20's count, at Challakere (Chitradurga district), Karnataka, with term-loan assistance from KSIIDC and KSFC. Phase-I of...> More