JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Choice International Ltd

Choice International Ltd.

BSE: 531358 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE102B01014
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 126.85 -1.15
(-0.90%)
OPEN

130.00

 HIGH

134.40

 LOW

121.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Choice International Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 130.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 128.00
VOLUME 16988
52-Week high 196.05
52-Week low 41.50
P/E 120.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 254
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 130.00
CLOSE 128.00
VOLUME 16988
52-Week high 196.05
52-Week low 41.50
P/E 120.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 254
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Choice International Ltd.

Choice International Ltd

Choice International was established in 1993 with the vision to provide performance-enhancing advisory services to global corporations. Since then, the firm has built a strong reputation globally as a provider of business consulting solutions targeting diverse facets of running a business enterprise....> More

Choice International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   254
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 120.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Choice International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 36.76 27.04 35.95
Other Income 5.24 1.55 238.06
Total Income 42 28.59 46.9
Total Expenses 29.89 20.99 42.4
Operating Profit 12.11 7.6 59.34
Net Profit 4.97 1.48 235.81
Equity Capital 20 10 -
> More on Choice International Ltd Financials Results

Choice International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VLS Finance 71.55 0.21 276.61
A.K.Capital Serv 415.90 1.56 274.49
Share India Sec. 105.00 -2.78 256.41
Choice Intl. 126.85 -0.90 253.70
Simplex Trading 48.45 -4.91 242.25
Indl. Inv. Trust 102.40 -4.97 230.91
Arman Financial 332.40 2.03 230.02
> More on Choice International Ltd Peer Group

Choice International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.39
> More on Choice International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Choice International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.03% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.68% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 148.48% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 328.55% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Choice International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 121.65
134.40
Week Low/High 121.65
148.00
Month Low/High 121.65
175.00
YEAR Low/High 41.50
196.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
233.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Choice International: