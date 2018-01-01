You are here » Home
Choice International Ltd.
|BSE: 531358
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE102B01014
|
BSE
15:45 | 12 Mar
|
126.85
|
-1.15
(-0.90%)
|
OPEN
130.00
|
HIGH
134.40
|
LOW
121.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Choice International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|130.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|128.00
|VOLUME
|16988
|52-Week high
|196.05
|52-Week low
|41.50
|P/E
|120.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|254
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Choice International Ltd.
Choice International Ltd
Choice International was established in 1993 with the vision to provide performance-enhancing advisory services to global corporations. Since then, the firm has built a strong reputation globally as a provider of business consulting solutions targeting diverse facets of running a business enterprise....> More
Choice International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Choice International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Choice International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|36.76
|27.04
|35.95
|Other Income
|5.24
|1.55
|238.06
|Total Income
|42
|28.59
|46.9
|Total Expenses
|29.89
|20.99
|42.4
|Operating Profit
|12.11
|7.6
|59.34
|Net Profit
|4.97
|1.48
|235.81
|Equity Capital
|20
|10
| -
Choice International Ltd - Peer Group
Choice International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Choice International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.03%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.68%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|148.48%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|328.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Choice International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|121.65
|
|134.40
|Week Low/High
|121.65
|
|148.00
|Month Low/High
|121.65
|
|175.00
|YEAR Low/High
|41.50
|
|196.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|233.00
