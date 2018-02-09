You are here » Home
» Company
» Chokhani Securities Ltd
Chokhani Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 511742
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE583D01011
|
BSE
LIVE
14:17 | 12 Mar
|
76.40
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
76.40
|
HIGH
76.40
|
LOW
76.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chokhani Securities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|76.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|76.40
|VOLUME
|1001
|52-Week high
|76.40
|52-Week low
|23.80
|P/E
|14.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|76.40
|Buy Qty
|141757.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|76.40
|CLOSE
|76.40
|VOLUME
|1001
|52-Week high
|76.40
|52-Week low
|23.80
|P/E
|14.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|76.40
|Buy Qty
|141757.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35.91
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Chokhani Securities Ltd.
Chokhani Securities Ltd
Chokhani Securities Limited is engaged in trading shares and securities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Chokhani Securities was incorporated in the state of Maharashtra in the year 1994 as a private company. The company was promoted by Neelam Ramakant Chokhani. It is registered as category I merchant banker with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and involved in the ...> More
Chokhani Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chokhani Securities Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Chokhani Securities Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-0.2
|105
|Other Income
|1.5
|0.43
|248.84
|Total Income
|1.51
|0.23
|556.52
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.07
|142.86
|Operating Profit
|1.35
|0.16
|743.75
|Net Profit
|1.27
|0.11
|1054.55
|Equity Capital
|4.7
|4.7
| -
Chokhani Securities Ltd - Peer Group
Chokhani Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chokhani Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.60%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.03%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|59.17%
|NA
|2.17%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.56%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.34%
|18.84%
Chokhani Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|76.40
|
|76.40
|Week Low/High
|76.40
|
|76.00
|Month Low/High
|76.40
|
|76.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.80
|
|76.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|76.00
Quick Links for Chokhani Securities: