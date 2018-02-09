JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Chokhani Securities Ltd

Chokhani Securities Ltd.

BSE: 511742 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE583D01011
BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar 76.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

76.40

 HIGH

76.40

 LOW

76.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chokhani Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 76.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 76.40
VOLUME 1001
52-Week high 76.40
52-Week low 23.80
P/E 14.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 36
Buy Price 76.40
Buy Qty 141757.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 76.40
CLOSE 76.40
VOLUME 1001
52-Week high 76.40
52-Week low 23.80
P/E 14.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 36
Buy Price 76.40
Buy Qty 141757.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Chokhani Securities Ltd.

Chokhani Securities Ltd

Chokhani Securities Limited is engaged in trading shares and securities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Chokhani Securities was incorporated in the state of Maharashtra in the year 1994 as a private company. The company was promoted by Neelam Ramakant Chokhani. It is registered as category I merchant banker with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and involved in the ...> More

Chokhani Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Chokhani Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -0.2 105
Other Income 1.5 0.43 248.84
Total Income 1.51 0.23 556.52
Total Expenses 0.17 0.07 142.86
Operating Profit 1.35 0.16 743.75
Net Profit 1.27 0.11 1054.55
Equity Capital 4.7 4.7 -
> More on Chokhani Securities Ltd Financials Results

Chokhani Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kailash Auto Fin 0.64 -1.54 37.57
Guj. Credit Corp 15.00 -2.28 37.50
TCFC Finance 35.00 -1.41 36.68
Chokhani Sec. 76.40 0.00 35.91
Saumya Cons 51.95 4.95 35.90
Nivedita Mercant 35.95 0.00 35.63
Shriram AMC 58.35 -4.11 35.01
> More on Chokhani Securities Ltd Peer Group

Chokhani Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.22
> More on Chokhani Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Chokhani Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.60% -0.50%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.03% -0.47%
3 Month 59.17% NA 2.17% 1.37%
6 Month NA NA 5.56% 4.74%
1 Year NA NA 17.28% 16.57%
3 Year NA NA 17.34% 18.84%

Chokhani Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 76.40
76.40
Week Low/High 76.40
76.00
Month Low/High 76.40
76.00
YEAR Low/High 23.80
76.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
76.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Chokhani Securities: