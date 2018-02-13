JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Choksi Imaging Ltd

Choksi Imaging Ltd.

BSE: 530427 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE865B01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 34.10 0.20
(0.59%)
OPEN

32.50

 HIGH

34.90

 LOW

32.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Choksi Imaging Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 32.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 33.90
VOLUME 3786
52-Week high 42.00
52-Week low 23.20
P/E 9.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 34.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 32.50
CLOSE 33.90
VOLUME 3786
52-Week high 42.00
52-Week low 23.20
P/E 9.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 34.00
Sell Qty 10.00

About Choksi Imaging Ltd.

Choksi Imaging Ltd

SELVAS PHOTOGRAPHICS LIMITED,was incorporated in 1992 and is been engaged in Photo & Allied Services like manufacturing of x-ray films and photographic colour paper. The company went for expansion in respect of x-ray films in 1996.It has increased installed capacity of x-ray films from 7.50 lakhs sq.mtr(SQM) to 16.50 lakhs sq.mtr. The company has started producing another product,Photograph...> More

Choksi Imaging Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Choksi Imaging Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.39 7.15 3.36
Other Income 0.29 0.09 222.22
Total Income 7.68 7.25 5.93
Total Expenses 6.5 7.02 -7.41
Operating Profit 1.18 0.22 436.36
Net Profit 0.79 0.19 315.79
Equity Capital 3.9 3.9 -
> More on Choksi Imaging Ltd Financials Results

Choksi Imaging Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajasthan Cylind 41.05 -4.53 13.79
M E T S 29.25 3.17 13.78
P.G. Industry 29.00 -1.36 13.40
Choksi Imaging 34.10 0.59 13.30
Universal Starch 27.80 4.91 11.68
Ceeta Inds. 7.13 -4.93 10.34
Rithwik Facility 32.85 0.77 10.05
> More on Choksi Imaging Ltd Peer Group

Choksi Imaging Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.22
> More on Choksi Imaging Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Choksi Imaging Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.02% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 7.57% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.53% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 30.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.23% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 145.15% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Choksi Imaging Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.00
34.90
Week Low/High 32.00
35.00
Month Low/High 31.35
41.00
YEAR Low/High 23.20
42.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
74.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Choksi Imaging: