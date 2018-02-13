Choksi Imaging Ltd.
About Choksi Imaging Ltd.
SELVAS PHOTOGRAPHICS LIMITED,was incorporated in 1992 and is been engaged in Photo & Allied Services like manufacturing of x-ray films and photographic colour paper. The company went for expansion in respect of x-ray films in 1996.It has increased installed capacity of x-ray films from 7.50 lakhs sq.mtr(SQM) to 16.50 lakhs sq.mtr. The company has started producing another product,Photograph...> More
Choksi Imaging Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.55
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.21
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|38.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.88
Choksi Imaging Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.39
|7.15
|3.36
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.09
|222.22
|Total Income
|7.68
|7.25
|5.93
|Total Expenses
|6.5
|7.02
|-7.41
|Operating Profit
|1.18
|0.22
|436.36
|Net Profit
|0.79
|0.19
|315.79
|Equity Capital
|3.9
|3.9
|-
Choksi Imaging Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajasthan Cylind
|41.05
|-4.53
|13.79
|M E T S
|29.25
|3.17
|13.78
|P.G. Industry
|29.00
|-1.36
|13.40
|Choksi Imaging
|34.10
|0.59
|13.30
|Universal Starch
|27.80
|4.91
|11.68
|Ceeta Inds.
|7.13
|-4.93
|10.34
|Rithwik Facility
|32.85
|0.77
|10.05
Choksi Imaging Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Choksi Imaging Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|7.57%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.53%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|30.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.23%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|145.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Choksi Imaging Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.00
|
|34.90
|Week Low/High
|32.00
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|31.35
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.20
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|74.00
