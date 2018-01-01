You are here » Home
Choksi Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 526546
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE493D01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
29.50
|
-0.25
(-0.84%)
|
OPEN
29.85
|
HIGH
31.20
|
LOW
28.55
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Choksi Laboratories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.75
|VOLUME
|5284
|52-Week high
|35.80
|52-Week low
|14.75
|P/E
|24.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.50
|Sell Qty
|224.00
About Choksi Laboratories Ltd.
Choksi Laboratories Ltd
Choksi Laboratories Ltd., the Indore based company is into manufacture of Effluent Treatment Plants as per customer needs.
Choksi Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Choksi Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.77
|6.49
|35.13
|Other Income
|
|0.36
|-
|Total Income
|8.77
|6.84
|28.22
|Total Expenses
|6.78
|5.41
|25.32
|Operating Profit
|1.99
|1.43
|39.16
|Net Profit
|0.77
|0.4
|92.5
|Equity Capital
|6.97
|6.97
| -
Choksi Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Choksi Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Choksi Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.17%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|26.34%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|35.63%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.79%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|82.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|239.08%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Choksi Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.55
|
|31.20
|Week Low/High
|28.20
|
|31.20
|Month Low/High
|21.60
|
|31.20
|YEAR Low/High
|14.75
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|98.00
Quick Links for Choksi Laboratories: