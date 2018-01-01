JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Choksi Laboratories Ltd

Choksi Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 526546 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE493D01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 29.50 -0.25
(-0.84%)
OPEN

29.85

 HIGH

31.20

 LOW

28.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Choksi Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 29.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 29.75
VOLUME 5284
52-Week high 35.80
52-Week low 14.75
P/E 24.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 29.50
Sell Qty 224.00
OPEN 29.85
CLOSE 29.75
VOLUME 5284
52-Week high 35.80
52-Week low 14.75
P/E 24.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 29.50
Sell Qty 224.00

About Choksi Laboratories Ltd.

Choksi Laboratories Ltd

Choksi Laboratories Ltd., the Indore based company is into manufacture of Effluent Treatment Plants as per customer needs. ...> More

Choksi Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Choksi Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.77 6.49 35.13
Other Income 0.36 -
Total Income 8.77 6.84 28.22
Total Expenses 6.78 5.41 25.32
Operating Profit 1.99 1.43 39.16
Net Profit 0.77 0.4 92.5
Equity Capital 6.97 6.97 -
> More on Choksi Laboratories Ltd Financials Results

Choksi Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kaarya Facilit. 48.20 -6.86 22.56
Coastal Corporat 88.30 0.00 22.43
Orient Beverages 96.05 -1.89 20.75
Choksi Laborator 29.50 -0.84 20.56
Pacific Inds 149.30 3.32 20.16
Inanna Fashion 8.85 -0.56 18.87
RCL Retail 15.18 -2.06 18.69
> More on Choksi Laboratories Ltd Peer Group

Choksi Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.71
> More on Choksi Laboratories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Choksi Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.17% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 26.34% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 35.63% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.79% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 82.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 239.08% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Choksi Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.55
31.20
Week Low/High 28.20
31.20
Month Low/High 21.60
31.20
YEAR Low/High 14.75
36.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
98.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Choksi Laboratories: