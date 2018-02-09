Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

Promoted by A M M Arunachalam, M V Murugappa, and M V Subbaiah on 17 Aug.'78 as a public limited company, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (CIFL), belonging to the Murugappa group, commenced business on 22 Nov.'78. In 1986, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) took up a 28% stake which was later increased to 30%. SCB disinvested its holding in 1993 as a part of its strategic review of its busin...> More