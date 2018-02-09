JUST IN
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

BSE: 511243 Sector: Financials
NSE: CHOLAFIN ISIN Code: INE121A01016
BSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar 1437.00 32.85
(2.34%)
OPEN

1413.60

 HIGH

1438.75

 LOW

1393.30
NSE LIVE 14:49 | 12 Mar 1436.65 34.20
(2.44%)
OPEN

1405.10

 HIGH

1438.60

 LOW

1392.75
About Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

Promoted by A M M Arunachalam, M V Murugappa, and M V Subbaiah on 17 Aug.'78 as a public limited company, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (CIFL), belonging to the Murugappa group, commenced business on 22 Nov.'78. In 1986, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) took up a 28% stake which was later increased to 30%. SCB disinvested its holding in 1993 as a part of its strategic review of its busin...> More

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22,462
EPS - TTM () [*S] 57.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.39
Book Value / Share () [*S] 298.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1404.33 1184.13 18.6
Other Income 0.07 0.31 -77.42
Total Income 1404.4 1184.44 18.57
Total Expenses 420.93 356.9 17.94
Operating Profit 983.47 827.54 18.84
Net Profit 249.72 162.96 53.24
Equity Capital 156.37 156.33 -
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rural Elec.Corp. 125.50 -1.99 24785.25
Edelweiss.Fin. 263.80 1.52 24103.41
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.10 -5.42 23259.11
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 1437.00 2.34 22461.75
GRUH Finance 549.10 0.36 20080.59
PNB Housing 1115.30 1.52 18579.78
Sundaram Finance 1667.30 0.21 18523.70
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.08
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 19.31
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 15.36
Indian Public 6.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.42
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/08 Centrum Broking Outperform 1198 PDF IconDetails
27/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 1045 PDF IconDetails
19/01 Angel Broking Buy 1000 PDF IconDetails
17/11 Centrum Broking Buy 999 PDF IconDetails
03/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 846 PDF IconDetails
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.18% -1.02% 0.37% -0.68%
1 Month 6.03% 8.63% -1.25% -0.65%
3 Month 12.64% 10.55% 1.93% 1.18%
6 Month 20.92% 23.76% 5.32% 4.55%
1 Year 56.60% 53.39% 17.01% 16.36%
3 Year 144.24% 152.91% 17.08% 18.62%

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1393.30
1438.75
Week Low/High 1393.00
1486.00
Month Low/High 1295.25
1486.00
YEAR Low/High 913.00
1486.00
All TIME Low/High 17.81
1486.00

