Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
|BSE: 511243
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CHOLAFIN
|ISIN Code: INE121A01016
|BSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar
|1437.00
|
32.85
(2.34%)
|
OPEN
1413.60
|
HIGH
1438.75
|
LOW
1393.30
|NSE LIVE 14:49 | 12 Mar
|1436.65
|
34.20
(2.44%)
|
OPEN
1405.10
|
HIGH
1438.60
|
LOW
1392.75
|OPEN
|1413.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1404.15
|VOLUME
|5641
|52-Week high
|1486.00
|52-Week low
|913.00
|P/E
|24.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,462
|Buy Price
|1437.00
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|1439.70
|Sell Qty
|64.00
|OPEN
|1405.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1402.45
|VOLUME
|129710
|52-Week high
|1487.60
|52-Week low
|912.00
|P/E
|24.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,462
|Buy Price
|1435.60
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1436.75
|Sell Qty
|18.00
|OPEN
|1413.60
|CLOSE
|1404.15
|VOLUME
|5641
|52-Week high
|1486.00
|52-Week low
|913.00
|P/E
|24.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,462
|Buy Price
|1437.00
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|1439.70
|Sell Qty
|64.00
|OPEN
|1405.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1402.45
|VOLUME
|129710
|52-Week high
|1487.60
|52-Week low
|912.00
|P/E
|24.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22461.75
|Buy Price
|1435.60
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1436.75
|Sell Qty
|18.00
About Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Promoted by A M M Arunachalam, M V Murugappa, and M V Subbaiah on 17 Aug.'78 as a public limited company, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (CIFL), belonging to the Murugappa group, commenced business on 22 Nov.'78. In 1986, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) took up a 28% stake which was later increased to 30%. SCB disinvested its holding in 1993 as a part of its strategic review of its busin...> More
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22,462
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|57.74
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.39
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|298.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.82
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Cal
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Cal
-
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Cal
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1404.33
|1184.13
|18.6
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.31
|-77.42
|Total Income
|1404.4
|1184.44
|18.57
|Total Expenses
|420.93
|356.9
|17.94
|Operating Profit
|983.47
|827.54
|18.84
|Net Profit
|249.72
|162.96
|53.24
|Equity Capital
|156.37
|156.33
|-
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|125.50
|-1.99
|24785.25
|Edelweiss.Fin.
|263.80
|1.52
|24103.41
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|88.10
|-5.42
|23259.11
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|1437.00
|2.34
|22461.75
|GRUH Finance
|549.10
|0.36
|20080.59
|PNB Housing
|1115.30
|1.52
|18579.78
|Sundaram Finance
|1667.30
|0.21
|18523.70
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - Research Reports
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|-1.02%
|0.37%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|6.03%
|8.63%
|-1.25%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|12.64%
|10.55%
|1.93%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|20.92%
|23.76%
|5.32%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|56.60%
|53.39%
|17.01%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|144.24%
|152.91%
|17.08%
|18.62%
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1393.30
|
|1438.75
|Week Low/High
|1393.00
|
|1486.00
|Month Low/High
|1295.25
|
|1486.00
|YEAR Low/High
|913.00
|
|1486.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.81
|
|1486.00
Quick Links for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices