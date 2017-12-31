JUST IN
Chordia Food Products Ltd.

BSE: 519475 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE975C01011
BSE 14:55 | 12 Mar 151.70 -2.05
(-1.33%)
OPEN

147.50

 HIGH

151.70

 LOW

147.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chordia Food Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Chordia Food Products Ltd.

Chordia Food Products Ltd

One of the early entrants in the branded pickles segment, Chordia Food Products (CFPL) has long been a household name in west India. CFPL, the makers of Pravin Pickles, a humble home-based venture started by H Chordia has grown to become a full-fledged company with a manufacturing units located in Maharashtra at Yavat; Hadapsar, Pune; Satara and Shirval, Satara district. It manufactures pickles an...

Chordia Food Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 136.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 109.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Chordia Food Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.78 12.81 -15.85
Other Income 0.12 -
Total Income 10.9 12.81 -14.91
Total Expenses 9.84 12.39 -20.58
Operating Profit 1.06 0.43 146.51
Net Profit 0.37 -0.25 248
Equity Capital 2.98 2.98 -
Chordia Food Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oceanic Foods 142.30 -2.57 53.36
Naturite Agro 97.50 0.00 51.68
Jhandewala Foods 47.00 -0.63 48.22
Chordia Food 151.70 -1.33 45.21
Pee Cee Cosma 165.75 -1.34 43.92
GKB Ophthalmics 105.40 8.10 43.74
Usher Agro 5.21 -1.88 40.47
Chordia Food Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.60
Chordia Food Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.73% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.79% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 22.83% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.23% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 29.55% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Chordia Food Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 147.50
151.70
Week Low/High 139.65
154.00
Month Low/High 139.65
178.00
YEAR Low/High 91.00
220.00
All TIME Low/High 8.50
220.00

