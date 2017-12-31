You are here » Home
» Company
» Chordia Food Products Ltd
Chordia Food Products Ltd.
|BSE: 519475
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE975C01011
|
BSE
14:55 | 12 Mar
|
151.70
|
-2.05
(-1.33%)
|
OPEN
147.50
|
HIGH
151.70
|
LOW
147.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chordia Food Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|147.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|153.75
|VOLUME
|2446
|52-Week high
|219.55
|52-Week low
|91.00
|P/E
|136.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|149.50
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|151.70
|Sell Qty
|95.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|136.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|147.50
|CLOSE
|153.75
|VOLUME
|2446
|52-Week high
|219.55
|52-Week low
|91.00
|P/E
|136.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|149.50
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|151.70
|Sell Qty
|95.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|136.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45.21
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Chordia Food Products Ltd.
Chordia Food Products Ltd
One of the early entrants in the branded pickles segment, Chordia Food Products (CFPL) has long been a household name in west India. CFPL, the makers of Pravin Pickles, a humble home-based venture started by H Chordia has grown to become a full-fledged company with a manufacturing units located in Maharashtra at Yavat; Hadapsar, Pune; Satara and Shirval, Satara district. It manufactures pickles an...> More
Chordia Food Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chordia Food Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Chordia Food Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.78
|12.81
|-15.85
|Other Income
|0.12
|
|-
|Total Income
|10.9
|12.81
|-14.91
|Total Expenses
|9.84
|12.39
|-20.58
|Operating Profit
|1.06
|0.43
|146.51
|Net Profit
|0.37
|-0.25
|248
|Equity Capital
|2.98
|2.98
| -
Chordia Food Products Ltd - Peer Group
Chordia Food Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chordia Food Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.73%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.79%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|22.83%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.23%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|29.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Chordia Food Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|147.50
|
|151.70
|Week Low/High
|139.65
|
|154.00
|Month Low/High
|139.65
|
|178.00
|YEAR Low/High
|91.00
|
|220.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.50
|
|220.00
Quick Links for Chordia Food Products: