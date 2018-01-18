You are here » Home
Chowgule Steamships Ltd.
|BSE: 501833
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: CHOWGULSTM
|ISIN Code: INE490A01015
|
BSE
LIVE
12:10 | 12 Mar
|
15.00
|
0.30
(2.04%)
|
OPEN
14.00
|
HIGH
15.35
|
LOW
14.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Chowgule Steamships Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Chowgule Steamships Ltd.
Chowgule Steamships Ltd
Chowgule Steamships main business is owning and chartering vessels and providing shipping services such as manning ships,fixing vessels,taking ships on bareboat charter and other activities connected with shipping.
The company issued rights shares aggregating Rs 38.75 cr in Oct.'94, to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its fleet of vessels. With the successful implementation of the pro...> More
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Chowgule Steamships Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.95
|-13.68
|Total Income
|0.82
|0.95
|-13.68
|Total Expenses
|0.99
|0.99
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|-0.04
|-325
|Net Profit
|-0.95
|-0.77
|-23.38
|Equity Capital
|36.31
|36.31
| -
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - Peer Group
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-0.33%
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-7.41%
|NA
|1.58%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|6.76%
|NA
|4.96%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|6.46%
|NA
|16.61%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-44.24%
|NA
|16.67%
|18.31%
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.00
|
|15.35
|Week Low/High
|14.00
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|13.90
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.90
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|250.00
Quick Links for Chowgule Steamships: