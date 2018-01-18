JUST IN
Chowgule Steamships Ltd.

BSE: 501833 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: CHOWGULSTM ISIN Code: INE490A01015
BSE LIVE 12:10 | 12 Mar 15.00 0.30
(2.04%)
OPEN

14.00

 HIGH

15.35

 LOW

14.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Chowgule Steamships Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 14.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.70
VOLUME 11212
52-Week high 19.20
52-Week low 12.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 54
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.00
Sell Qty 1999.00
About Chowgule Steamships Ltd.

Chowgule Steamships Ltd

Chowgule Steamships main business is owning and chartering vessels and providing shipping services such as manning ships,fixing vessels,taking ships on bareboat charter and other activities connected with shipping. The company issued rights shares aggregating Rs 38.75 cr in Oct.'94, to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its fleet of vessels. With the successful implementation of the pro...> More

Chowgule Steamships Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   54
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Chowgule Steamships Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.82 0.95 -13.68
Total Income 0.82 0.95 -13.68
Total Expenses 0.99 0.99 0
Operating Profit -0.17 -0.04 -325
Net Profit -0.95 -0.77 -23.38
Equity Capital 36.31 36.31 -
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Varun Ship. Co. 9.76 4.95 146.41
GOL Offshore 10.10 -4.99 79.66
Global Offshore 26.70 1.71 66.03
Chowgule Steam 15.00 2.04 54.47
Shahi Shipping 8.89 -4.92 12.88
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.34
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 26.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.72
Chowgule Steamships Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.28% NA 0.02% -0.94%
1 Month -0.33% NA -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month -7.41% NA 1.58% 0.92%
6 Month 6.76% NA 4.96% 4.28%
1 Year 6.46% NA 16.61% 16.05%
3 Year -44.24% NA 16.67% 18.31%

Chowgule Steamships Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.00
15.35
Week Low/High 14.00
15.00
Month Low/High 13.90
16.00
YEAR Low/High 12.90
19.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
250.00

