Chromatic India Ltd.

BSE: 530191 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CHROMATIC ISIN Code: INE662C01015
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 2.06 -0.06
(-2.83%)
OPEN

2.12

 HIGH

2.12

 LOW

2.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2.05 -0.05
(-2.38%)
OPEN

2.05

 HIGH

2.15

 LOW

2.05
About Chromatic India Ltd.

The company was incorporated on 21 Aug.'87, and became a public limited company in 1994. It was promoted by a group of qualified technocrats having experience in the chemical and dyestuff industry. It commenced commercial production of turquoise blue 6 and H56 in 1988. It then expanded into chromozol yellow, violet, and black and red dyes. It also specialises in the manufacture of reactive dyes...> More

Chromatic India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 206.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   0.20
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Chromatic India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.3 5.85 76.07
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 10.33 5.88 75.68
Total Expenses 10.18 5.68 79.23
Operating Profit 0.15 0.2 -25
Net Profit 0.08 0.01 700
Equity Capital 71.05 71.05 -
Chromatic India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vasundhara Rasy. 49.00 -4.76 16.51
Tuticorin Alkali 11.07 -4.57 16.38
Emmessar Biotech 29.35 -4.86 14.68
Chromatic India 2.06 -2.83 14.64
Link Pharma Chem 31.00 -1.59 13.76
Shreyas Interm. 7.41 -4.88 11.93
Cont. Petroleums 40.95 5.00 11.38
Chromatic India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.92
Chromatic India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.97% -12.77% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.63% -22.64% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -27.21% -40.58% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.79% -14.58% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.33% -30.51% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.25% -44.59% 17.24% 19.01%

Chromatic India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.05
2.12
Week Low/High 2.05
2.00
Month Low/High 2.05
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.88
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.33
157.00

