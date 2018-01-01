Chromatic India Ltd

The company was incorporated on 21 Aug.'87, and became a public limited company in 1994. It was promoted by a group of qualified technocrats having experience in the chemical and dyestuff industry. It commenced commercial production of turquoise blue 6 and H56 in 1988. It then expanded into chromozol yellow, violet, and black and red dyes. It also specialises in the manufacture of reactive dyes...> More