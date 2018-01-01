Chromatic India Ltd.
|BSE: 530191
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CHROMATIC
|ISIN Code: INE662C01015
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|2.06
|
-0.06
(-2.83%)
|
OPEN
2.12
|
HIGH
2.12
|
LOW
2.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|2.05
|
-0.05
(-2.38%)
|
OPEN
2.05
|
HIGH
2.15
|
LOW
2.05
About Chromatic India Ltd.
The company was incorporated on 21 Aug.'87, and became a public limited company in 1994. It was promoted by a group of qualified technocrats having experience in the chemical and dyestuff industry. It commenced commercial production of turquoise blue 6 and H56 in 1988. It then expanded into chromozol yellow, violet, and black and red dyes. It also specialises in the manufacture of reactive dyes...> More
Chromatic India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|206.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|0.20
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|48.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th February 2018 For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
-
Chromatic India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.3
|5.85
|76.07
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|10.33
|5.88
|75.68
|Total Expenses
|10.18
|5.68
|79.23
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.2
|-25
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.01
|700
|Equity Capital
|71.05
|71.05
|-
Chromatic India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vasundhara Rasy.
|49.00
|-4.76
|16.51
|Tuticorin Alkali
|11.07
|-4.57
|16.38
|Emmessar Biotech
|29.35
|-4.86
|14.68
|Chromatic India
|2.06
|-2.83
|14.64
|Link Pharma Chem
|31.00
|-1.59
|13.76
|Shreyas Interm.
|7.41
|-4.88
|11.93
|Cont. Petroleums
|40.95
|5.00
|11.38
Chromatic India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Chromatic India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.97%
|-12.77%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.63%
|-22.64%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-27.21%
|-40.58%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.79%
|-14.58%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.33%
|-30.51%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.25%
|-44.59%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Chromatic India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.05
|
|2.12
|Week Low/High
|2.05
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.05
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.88
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|
|157.00
