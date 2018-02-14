JUST IN
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 519477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE052V01019
BSE 14:53 | 12 Mar 47.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

47.15

 HIGH

47.15

 LOW

47.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
About CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

The Company was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 under the name of UMRED AGRO COMPLEX PRIVATE LIMITED. The company was converted into a public limited company vide Special Resolution and certificate of Change of Name was obtained from Registrar of Companies, Bombay. The unit is situated at Dist.Chandrapur, Maharashtra. The initial project was completed in ...> More

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   132
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 104.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.5 29.64 97.37
Other Income 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Total Income 58.5 29.7 96.97
Total Expenses 56.93 28.46 100.04
Operating Profit 1.57 1.23 27.64
Net Profit 0.42 0.52 -19.23
Equity Capital 27.99 27.99 -
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BCL Industries 135.65 -2.16 213.11
Gokul Refoils 13.75 0.73 181.36
Vijay Solvex 518.65 -1.99 165.97
CIAN Agro 47.15 0.00 131.97
Modi Naturals 113.90 -0.57 126.66
Ajanta Soya 48.60 -1.72 78.25
Ruchi Infrastr. 3.50 -4.37 71.82
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 91.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 6.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.61
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.15
47.15
Week Low/High 47.15
47.00
Month Low/High 47.15
47.00
YEAR Low/High 12.50
47.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
47.00

