CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 519477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE052V01019
|
BSE
14:53 | 12 Mar
|
47.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
47.15
|
HIGH
47.15
|
LOW
47.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|47.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.15
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|47.15
|52-Week low
|12.50
|P/E
|104.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|47.15
|Buy Qty
|6200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|47.15
|CLOSE
|47.15
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|47.15
|52-Week low
|12.50
|P/E
|104.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|47.15
|Buy Qty
|6200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
The Company was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 under the name of UMRED AGRO COMPLEX PRIVATE LIMITED. The company was converted into a public limited company vide Special Resolution and certificate of Change of Name was obtained from Registrar of Companies, Bombay. The unit is situated at Dist.Chandrapur, Maharashtra.
The initial project was completed in ...> More
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.15
|
|47.15
|Week Low/High
|47.15
|
|47.00
|Month Low/High
|47.15
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.50
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|47.00
