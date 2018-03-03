JUST IN
Cil Securities Ltd.

BSE: 530829 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE830A01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 26.90 1.25
(4.87%)
OPEN

26.80

 HIGH

27.10

 LOW

25.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cil Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cil Securities Ltd.

Cil Securities Ltd

Cil Securities Ltd was started in the year 1989. The company initially engaged in the activities of Stock Broking and has now transformed itself into a complete financial conglomerate offering diversified financial activity. The company is a Corporate Member of the National Stock Exchange in the Cash and F&O segment. Also, the company is a Corporate Member of the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd in t...> More

Cil Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.95
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Cil Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.81 2.14 -15.42
Other Income -
Total Income 1.81 2.14 -15.42
Total Expenses 1.3 1.01 28.71
Operating Profit 0.51 1.13 -54.87
Net Profit 0.38 1.1 -65.45
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on Cil Securities Ltd Financials Results

Cil Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunbright Stock 18.50 -4.88 22.24
Ajcon Global 34.05 -4.89 20.84
Mefcom Capital 18.60 -4.86 17.00
Cil Securities 26.90 4.87 13.45
Titan Securities 5.32 -4.83 13.31
Mathew Easow Res 19.15 -4.96 12.73
Action Fin.Serv 9.15 0.00 11.44
> More on Cil Securities Ltd Peer Group

Cil Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.11
> More on Cil Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cil Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.37% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.98% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.23% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.88% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.56% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 37.95% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cil Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.65
27.10
Week Low/High 25.50
31.00
Month Low/High 25.50
35.00
YEAR Low/High 18.85
49.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
68.00

