Cil Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 530829
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE830A01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|26.90
|
1.25
(4.87%)
|
OPEN
26.80
|
HIGH
27.10
|
LOW
25.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cil Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.65
|VOLUME
|1191
|52-Week high
|49.40
|52-Week low
|18.85
|P/E
|5.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Cil Securities Ltd.
Cil Securities Ltd was started in the year 1989. The company initially engaged in the activities of Stock Broking and has now transformed itself into a complete financial conglomerate offering diversified financial activity. The company is a Corporate Member of the National Stock Exchange in the Cash and F&O segment. Also, the company is a Corporate Member of the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd in t...> More
Cil Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.95
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
Cil Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.81
|2.14
|-15.42
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.81
|2.14
|-15.42
|Total Expenses
|1.3
|1.01
|28.71
|Operating Profit
|0.51
|1.13
|-54.87
|Net Profit
|0.38
|1.1
|-65.45
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Cil Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sunbright Stock
|18.50
|-4.88
|22.24
|Ajcon Global
|34.05
|-4.89
|20.84
|Mefcom Capital
|18.60
|-4.86
|17.00
|Cil Securities
|26.90
|4.87
|13.45
|Titan Securities
|5.32
|-4.83
|13.31
|Mathew Easow Res
|19.15
|-4.96
|12.73
|Action Fin.Serv
|9.15
|0.00
|11.44
Cil Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cil Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.37%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.98%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.23%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.88%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.56%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|37.95%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cil Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.65
|
|27.10
|Week Low/High
|25.50
|
|31.00
|Month Low/High
|25.50
|
|35.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.85
|
|49.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|68.00
