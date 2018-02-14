Cimmco Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'43 as a public limited company under the name Texmaco (Gwalior), the company was renamed Cimmco in Dec.'85. Xpro India, Cimmco Spinners and Indian plastics were amalgamated with the company and its name was subsequently changed to Cimmco Birla in Oct.'94. The company was promoted by G D Birla. At present, Siddharth Birla is the chairman and Sushil K Jain is the executive direc...> More