Cimmco Ltd.

BSE: 505230 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CIMMCO ISIN Code: INE184C01028
BSE LIVE 12:43 | 12 Mar 89.70 1.00
(1.13%)
OPEN

92.85

 HIGH

92.85

 LOW

89.70
NSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 90.00 1.40
(1.58%)
OPEN

89.25

 HIGH

91.00

 LOW

89.00
About Cimmco Ltd.

Cimmco Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'43 as a public limited company under the name Texmaco (Gwalior), the company was renamed Cimmco in Dec.'85. Xpro India, Cimmco Spinners and Indian plastics were amalgamated with the company and its name was subsequently changed to Cimmco Birla in Oct.'94. The company was promoted by G D Birla. At present, Siddharth Birla is the chairman and Sushil K Jain is the executive direc...> More

Cimmco Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   245
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Cimmco Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.66 41.72 -60.07
Other Income 0.15 0.08 87.5
Total Income 16.81 41.8 -59.78
Total Expenses 16.94 40.49 -58.16
Operating Profit -0.13 1.31 -109.92
Net Profit -4.89 -2.66 -83.83
Equity Capital 20.15 20.15 -
Cimmco Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
McNally Bharat 59.85 -1.40 343.48
Rajoo Engineers 51.00 1.69 313.65
Singer India 51.05 -1.83 274.14
Cimmco 89.70 1.13 245.33
Mold-Tek Technol 52.80 -4.86 144.94
Loyal Equipments 52.90 5.80 53.96
ATV Projects 9.85 -3.53 52.32
Cimmco Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 81.53
Banks/FIs 0.61
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 12.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.68
Cimmco Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.83% -9.04% 0.09% -0.88%
1 Month -13.00% -12.88% -1.52% -0.85%
3 Month -22.24% -23.01% 1.66% 0.98%
6 Month -1.54% -0.83% 5.04% 4.35%
1 Year 52.16% 46.94% 16.69% 16.13%
3 Year -16.32% -3.02% 16.76% 18.38%

Cimmco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 89.70
92.85
Week Low/High 87.40
98.00
Month Low/High 87.40
105.00
YEAR Low/High 58.20
142.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
250.00

