Cimmco Ltd.
|BSE: 505230
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CIMMCO
|ISIN Code: INE184C01028
|BSE LIVE 12:43 | 12 Mar
|89.70
|
1.00
(1.13%)
|
OPEN
92.85
|
HIGH
92.85
|
LOW
89.70
|NSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|90.00
|
1.40
(1.58%)
|
OPEN
89.25
|
HIGH
91.00
|
LOW
89.00
|OPEN
|92.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|88.70
|VOLUME
|80
|52-Week high
|142.00
|52-Week low
|58.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|245
|Buy Price
|89.70
|Buy Qty
|94.00
|Sell Price
|90.50
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|89.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|88.60
|VOLUME
|3983
|52-Week high
|142.40
|52-Week low
|57.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|245
|Buy Price
|89.00
|Buy Qty
|110.00
|Sell Price
|90.00
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|92.85
|CLOSE
|88.70
|VOLUME
|80
|52-Week high
|142.00
|52-Week low
|58.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|245
|Buy Price
|89.70
|Buy Qty
|94.00
|Sell Price
|90.50
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|89.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|88.60
|VOLUME
|3983
|52-Week high
|142.40
|52-Week low
|57.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|245.33
|Buy Price
|89.00
|Buy Qty
|110.00
|Sell Price
|90.00
|Sell Qty
|99.00
About Cimmco Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'43 as a public limited company under the name Texmaco (Gwalior), the company was renamed Cimmco in Dec.'85. Xpro India, Cimmco Spinners and Indian plastics were amalgamated with the company and its name was subsequently changed to Cimmco Birla in Oct.'94. The company was promoted by G D Birla. At present, Siddharth Birla is the chairman and Sushil K Jain is the executive direc...> More
Cimmco Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|245
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|64.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.38
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Cimmco Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.66
|41.72
|-60.07
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.08
|87.5
|Total Income
|16.81
|41.8
|-59.78
|Total Expenses
|16.94
|40.49
|-58.16
|Operating Profit
|-0.13
|1.31
|-109.92
|Net Profit
|-4.89
|-2.66
|-83.83
|Equity Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|-
Cimmco Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|McNally Bharat
|59.85
|-1.40
|343.48
|Rajoo Engineers
|51.00
|1.69
|313.65
|Singer India
|51.05
|-1.83
|274.14
|Cimmco
|89.70
|1.13
|245.33
|Mold-Tek Technol
|52.80
|-4.86
|144.94
|Loyal Equipments
|52.90
|5.80
|53.96
|ATV Projects
|9.85
|-3.53
|52.32
Cimmco Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cimmco Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.83%
|-9.04%
|0.09%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-13.00%
|-12.88%
|-1.52%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-22.24%
|-23.01%
|1.66%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-1.54%
|-0.83%
|5.04%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|52.16%
|46.94%
|16.69%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|-16.32%
|-3.02%
|16.76%
|18.38%
Cimmco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|89.70
|
|92.85
|Week Low/High
|87.40
|
|98.00
|Month Low/High
|87.40
|
|105.00
|YEAR Low/High
|58.20
|
|142.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|250.00
Quick Links for Cimmco:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices