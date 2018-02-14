JUST IN
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 531283 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE897D01015
BSE 11:36 | 25 Jan Cindrella Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.75
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 2.88
52-Week low 2.61
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.88
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd

Cindrella Financial Services was established in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of consultancy services and equity investments. The company's business activities mainly comprise financing, capital market operations, investments, consultancy service and shares. The company generates revenue through consultancy, interest income from trading of shares, rent, dividend, office ...> More

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.05 -
Net Profit 0.05 -
Equity Capital 3.3 3.3 -
> More on Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sheraton Proper. 10.98 4.97 1.32
RAJKOT INV.TRUST 12.50 25.00 1.25
Linear Inds 10.87 4.92 1.24
Cindrella Fin. 2.88 4.73 1.20
Ekam Leasing 3.96 -4.58 1.19
Blue Chip India 0.21 0.00 1.16
Proaim Enterp. 0.90 0.00 1.14
> More on Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.86
> More on Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.88
2.88
Week Low/High 0.00
2.88
Month Low/High 0.00
2.88
YEAR Low/High 2.61
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
32.00

