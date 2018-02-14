You are here » Home
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531283
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE897D01015
|
BSE
11:36 | 25 Jan
|
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.75
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|2.88
|52-Week low
|2.61
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.88
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd
Cindrella Financial Services was established in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of consultancy services and equity investments.
The company's business activities mainly comprise financing, capital market operations, investments, consultancy service and shares. The company generates revenue through consultancy, interest income from trading of shares, rent, dividend, office ...> More
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.88
|
|2.88
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.88
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.88
|YEAR Low/High
|2.61
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|32.00
Quick Links for Cindrella Financial Services: