Cindrella Hotels Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'86 as a private limited company, Cindrella Hotels (CHL) was converted into a public limited company in May'92. The company is managed by Rajendra Kumar Baid, the Chairman. It has two lawns - Cindrella Park and Cherry Park and a club - Cindrella Park Club, at Siliguri, Jalpaiguri (West Bengal). CHL came out with a public issue of 27 lac equity shares at par in Jan.'94 to to ...> More