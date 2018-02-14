Cindrella Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 526373
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE908C01012
|BSE 15:15 | 26 Feb
|24.35
|
1.15
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
24.35
|
HIGH
24.35
|
LOW
24.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cindrella Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.20
|VOLUME
|411
|52-Week high
|26.50
|52-Week low
|15.90
|P/E
|101.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|24.35
|Buy Qty
|189.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|101.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|24.35
|CLOSE
|23.20
|VOLUME
|411
|52-Week high
|26.50
|52-Week low
|15.90
|P/E
|101.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|24.35
|Buy Qty
|189.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|101.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8.77
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Cindrella Hotels Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'86 as a private limited company, Cindrella Hotels (CHL) was converted into a public limited company in May'92. The company is managed by Rajendra Kumar Baid, the Chairman. It has two lawns - Cindrella Park and Cherry Park and a club - Cindrella Park Club, at Siliguri, Jalpaiguri (West Bengal). CHL came out with a public issue of 27 lac equity shares at par in Jan.'94 to to ...> More
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|101.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.25
Announcement
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.07
|0.91
|17.58
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.07
|0.91
|17.58
|Total Expenses
|0.84
|0.75
|12
|Operating Profit
|0.23
|0.16
|43.75
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.56
|3.56
|-
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|H. S. India
|10.00
|2.56
|16.24
|Polo Hotels
|7.00
|-1.41
|15.66
|Pecos Hotels
|70.00
|3.70
|9.17
|Cindrella Hotels
|24.35
|4.96
|8.77
|Howard Hotels
|8.00
|4.85
|7.29
|Sterling Green
|16.15
|0.00
|6.85
|Lords Ishwar
|7.02
|-4.88
|5.24
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|10.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|39.14%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.00
|
|24.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.35
|Month Low/High
|22.10
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.90
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|60.00
Quick Links for Cindrella Hotels:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices