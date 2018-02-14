JUST IN
Cindrella Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 526373 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE908C01012
BSE 15:15 | 26 Feb 24.35 1.15
(4.96%)
OPEN

24.35

 HIGH

24.35

 LOW

24.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cindrella Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cindrella Hotels Ltd.

Cindrella Hotels Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'86 as a private limited company, Cindrella Hotels (CHL) was converted into a public limited company in May'92. The company is managed by Rajendra Kumar Baid, the Chairman. It has two lawns - Cindrella Park and Cherry Park and a club - Cindrella Park Club, at Siliguri, Jalpaiguri (West Bengal). CHL came out with a public issue of 27 lac equity shares at par in Jan.'94 to to ...> More

Cindrella Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 101.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Cindrella Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.07 0.91 17.58
Other Income -
Total Income 1.07 0.91 17.58
Total Expenses 0.84 0.75 12
Operating Profit 0.23 0.16 43.75
Net Profit 0.02 0.02 0
Equity Capital 3.56 3.56 -
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
H. S. India 10.00 2.56 16.24
Polo Hotels 7.00 -1.41 15.66
Pecos Hotels 70.00 3.70 9.17
Cindrella Hotels 24.35 4.96 8.77
Howard Hotels 8.00 4.85 7.29
Sterling Green 16.15 0.00 6.85
Lords Ishwar 7.02 -4.88 5.24
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.02
Cindrella Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 10.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 39.14% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cindrella Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.00
24.35
Week Low/High 0.00
24.35
Month Low/High 22.10
24.00
YEAR Low/High 15.90
27.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
60.00

