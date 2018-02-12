JUST IN
Cinerad Communications Ltd.

BSE: 530457 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE959B01017
BSE 11:15 | 07 Mar 3.61 -0.19
(-5.00%)
OPEN

3.61

 HIGH

3.61

 LOW

3.61
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cinerad Communications Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 9784
52-Week high 5.75
52-Week low 3.61
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Cinerad Communications Ltd.

Cinerad Communications Ltd

Cinerad Communications operates in the entertainment industry in India. The company produces advertising and promotional films, corporate films, and documentaries for television. It also offers post production services and operates a digital editing facility. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Cinerad Communications was incorporated on September 17, 1986 as a private company. The Company wa...> More

Cinerad Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cinerad Communications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.05 -60
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.05 60
Net Profit -0.02 -0.05 60
Equity Capital 5.2 5.2 -
> More on Cinerad Communications Ltd Financials Results

Cinerad Communications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gradiente Info. 1.00 4.17 2.29
Trilogic Digital 0.88 0.00 2.08
Vision Corpn. 0.98 3.16 1.96
Cinerad Communic 3.61 -5.00 1.88
Eduexel Infot. 2.20 4.76 1.86
Kome-on Commun. 0.90 -4.26 1.35
BMB Music 1.72 -4.97 1.04
> More on Cinerad Communications Ltd Peer Group

Cinerad Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 37.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.96
> More on Cinerad Communications Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cinerad Communications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cinerad Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.61
3.61
Week Low/High 3.61
4.00
Month Low/High 3.61
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.61
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
250.00

