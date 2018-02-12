You are here » Home
Cinerad Communications Ltd.
|BSE: 530457
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE959B01017
|
BSE
11:15 | 07 Mar
|
3.61
|
-0.19
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
3.61
|
HIGH
3.61
|
LOW
3.61
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cinerad Communications Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|9784
|52-Week high
|5.75
|52-Week low
|3.61
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Cinerad Communications Ltd.
Cinerad Communications Ltd
Cinerad Communications operates in the entertainment industry in India. The company produces advertising and promotional films, corporate films, and documentaries for television. It also offers post production services and operates a digital editing facility. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Cinerad Communications was incorporated on September 17, 1986 as a private company. The Company wa...> More
Cinerad Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cinerad Communications Ltd - Financial Results
Cinerad Communications Ltd - Peer Group
Cinerad Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cinerad Communications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cinerad Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.61
|
|3.61
|Week Low/High
|3.61
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.61
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.61
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|250.00
Quick Links for Cinerad Communications: