Cinevista Ltd.

BSE: 532324 Sector: Media
NSE: CINEVISTA ISIN Code: INE039B01026
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 9.50 0.09
(0.96%)
OPEN

9.05

 HIGH

9.50

 LOW

9.05
NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 9.05 -0.45
(-4.74%)
OPEN

9.05

 HIGH

9.35

 LOW

9.05
OPEN 9.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.41
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 25.30
52-Week low 5.82
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 55
Buy Price 9.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 9.50
Sell Qty 100.00
About Cinevista Ltd.

Cinevista Ltd

Cinevistaas Ltd., previously known as Cinevista Communications (CCL) was incorporated in 1993, as partnership firm and was converted into private limited company in May, 1997. CCL was converted into a public limited company with effect from December, 1999 and the name was changed to the present one. Promoted by Prem Krishen Malhotra and Sunil Mehta, both with a background in India's film industry ...> More

Cinevista Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Cinevista Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.65 6.19 -57.19
Other Income 0.03 0.11 -72.73
Total Income 2.68 6.31 -57.53
Total Expenses 3.5 4.8 -27.08
Operating Profit -0.82 1.51 -154.3
Net Profit -2.24 -
Equity Capital 11.49 11.49 -
Cinevista Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sri Adhik. Bros. 17.60 4.76 61.49
TV Vision 16.05 4.90 56.08
Sagar Prod. 13.73 -0.07 55.06
Cinevista 9.50 0.96 54.58
Landmarc Leisur. 0.63 -4.55 50.40
Galaxy Ent.Corp. 19.50 -2.99 49.20
Shalimar Prod. 0.49 0.00 48.23
Cinevista Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.45
Cinevista Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.96% -18.10% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.00% -24.58% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -36.88% -37.15% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -30.45% -31.95% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 38.08% 39.23% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 205.47% 191.94% 17.24% 19.01%

Cinevista Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.05
9.50
Week Low/High 9.05
11.00
Month Low/High 9.05
13.00
YEAR Low/High 5.82
25.00
All TIME Low/High 2.36
85.00

