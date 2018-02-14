Cinevista Ltd

Cinevistaas Ltd., previously known as Cinevista Communications (CCL) was incorporated in 1993, as partnership firm and was converted into private limited company in May, 1997. CCL was converted into a public limited company with effect from December, 1999 and the name was changed to the present one. Promoted by Prem Krishen Malhotra and Sunil Mehta, both with a background in India's film industry ...> More