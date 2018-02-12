Cistro Telelink Ltd

Cistro Telelink Ltd was incorporated on February 02, 1992 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on September 14, 1994. Earlier known as Kukson Footcare, it got its present name with effect from May 01, 2001. The company is in the business of trading of manufactured products. It mainly trades in Hawai Chappals and textiles products....> More