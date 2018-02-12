JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Cistro Telelink Ltd

Cistro Telelink Ltd.

BSE: 531775 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE365C01023
BSE 11:00 | 25 Apr Cistro Telelink Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cistro Telelink Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 1974
52-Week high 0.20
52-Week low 0.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.20
Buy Qty 8026.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 1974
52-Week high 0.20
52-Week low 0.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.20
Buy Qty 8026.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Cistro Telelink Ltd.

Cistro Telelink Ltd

Cistro Telelink Ltd was incorporated on February 02, 1992 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on September 14, 1994. Earlier known as Kukson Footcare, it got its present name with effect from May 01, 2001. The company is in the business of trading of manufactured products. It mainly trades in Hawai Chappals and textiles products....> More

Cistro Telelink Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cistro Telelink Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 5.13 5.13 -
> More on Cistro Telelink Ltd Financials Results

Cistro Telelink Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Stratmont Indus. 7.23 0.14 1.08
Lesha Inds. 9.56 -1.95 1.08
Sunitee Chem. 0.20 0.00 1.04
Cistro Telelink 0.20 0.00 1.03
Aashee Infotech 2.55 -0.39 0.95
Euro Asia 5.89 4.99 0.92
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92
> More on Cistro Telelink Ltd Peer Group

Cistro Telelink Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.78
Banks/FIs 3.90
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.45
> More on Cistro Telelink Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cistro Telelink Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cistro Telelink Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.20
0.20
Week Low/High 0.00
0.20
Month Low/High 0.00
0.20
YEAR Low/High 0.20
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
10.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cistro Telelink: