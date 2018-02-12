Cistro Telelink Ltd.
|BSE: 531775
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE365C01023
|BSE 11:00 | 25 Apr
|Cistro Telelink Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cistro Telelink Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|1974
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.20
|Buy Qty
|8026.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Cistro Telelink Ltd.
Cistro Telelink Ltd was incorporated on February 02, 1992 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on September 14, 1994. Earlier known as Kukson Footcare, it got its present name with effect from May 01, 2001. The company is in the business of trading of manufactured products. It mainly trades in Hawai Chappals and textiles products....> More
Cistro Telelink Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.22
Cistro Telelink Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|5.13
|5.13
|-
Cistro Telelink Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Stratmont Indus.
|7.23
|0.14
|1.08
|Lesha Inds.
|9.56
|-1.95
|1.08
|Sunitee Chem.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.04
|Cistro Telelink
|0.20
|0.00
|1.03
|Aashee Infotech
|2.55
|-0.39
|0.95
|Euro Asia
|5.89
|4.99
|0.92
|Trijal Inds.
|1.83
|0.00
|0.92
Cistro Telelink Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cistro Telelink Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|10.00
