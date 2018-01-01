JUST IN
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.

BSE: 502445 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE906D01014
BSE LIVE 13:12 | 12 Mar 77.70 -0.65
(-0.83%)
OPEN

79.95

 HIGH

79.95

 LOW

73.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 79.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 78.35
VOLUME 21
52-Week high 95.00
52-Week low 35.00
P/E 17.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 29
Buy Price 73.00
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 77.70
Sell Qty 99.00
About Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

A medium-sized paper manufacturing unit Citadel Realty (Formerly Known as Rohit Pulp & Paper Mills) (an AJM Patel group company) is engaged in the manufacture of pulp and different varieties of writing and printing papers. It also manufactures superior qualities of rag-content writing and printing papers. The company diversified into the manufacture of secondary lead and alloys and set-up a metal ...> More

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 4.05 -96.54
Other Income 0.57 0.28 103.57
Total Income 0.71 4.33 -83.6
Total Expenses 0.14 1.58 -91.14
Operating Profit 0.57 2.75 -79.27
Net Profit 0.16 2.17 -92.63
Equity Capital 3.76 3.57 -
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raja Bahadur Int 1345.00 0.00 33.62
Maruti Infra. 23.70 -0.21 29.62
SVP Housing 26.30 6.05 29.40
Citadel Realty 77.70 -0.83 29.22
MVL 0.48 -4.00 28.86
Simplex Realty 95.80 -0.21 28.64
Country Condo 3.39 2.42 26.31
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.29
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.31
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.01% NA 0.07% -0.93%
1 Month -4.31% NA -1.55% -0.90%
3 Month -2.26% NA 1.63% 0.93%
6 Month 43.49% NA 5.01% 4.29%
1 Year 102.61% NA 16.66% 16.06%
3 Year 151.05% NA 16.72% 18.32%

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 73.00
79.95
Week Low/High 72.25
85.00
Month Low/High 72.10
88.00
YEAR Low/High 35.00
95.00
All TIME Low/High 2.02
1000.00

