Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 502445
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE906D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:12 | 12 Mar
|
77.70
|
-0.65
(-0.83%)
|
OPEN
79.95
|
HIGH
79.95
|
LOW
73.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|79.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.35
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|95.00
|52-Week low
|35.00
|P/E
|17.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|73.00
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|77.70
|Sell Qty
|99.00
About Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd
A medium-sized paper manufacturing unit Citadel Realty (Formerly Known as Rohit Pulp & Paper Mills) (an AJM Patel group company) is engaged in the manufacture of pulp and different varieties of writing and printing papers. It also manufactures superior qualities of rag-content writing and printing papers. The company diversified into the manufacture of secondary lead and alloys and set-up a metal ...> More
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.14
|4.05
|-96.54
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.28
|103.57
|Total Income
|0.71
|4.33
|-83.6
|Total Expenses
|0.14
|1.58
|-91.14
|Operating Profit
|0.57
|2.75
|-79.27
|Net Profit
|0.16
|2.17
|-92.63
|Equity Capital
|3.76
|3.57
| -
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - Peer Group
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.01%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-4.31%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-2.26%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|43.49%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|102.61%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|151.05%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.32%
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|73.00
|
|79.95
|Week Low/High
|72.25
|
|85.00
|Month Low/High
|72.10
|
|88.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.00
|
|95.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.02
|
|1000.00
