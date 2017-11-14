JUST IN
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 531235 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE494D01011
BSE 15:24 | 28 Dec CitiPort Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CitiPort Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.05
VOLUME 121
52-Week high 10.05
52-Week low 5.69
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.05
Sell Qty 47.00
About CitiPort Financial Services Ltd.

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd

Citi Port Financial Services is based in Hyderabad, India. It is engaged in business of providing various financial services in India. It offers loans and leasing services, as well as invests in shares. The company was incorporated in the year 1992....> More

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.04 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Expenses 0.05 0.04 25
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3.1 3.1 -
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Kalyan Hold. 3.06 -1.92 3.05
Sungold Capital 1.64 -4.65 3.02
Delta Leasing 2.57 -4.81 2.98
CitiPort Fin. 9.55 -4.98 2.96
Rapid Invest. 30.85 1.98 2.96
Anna Infrastruct 7.73 -4.92 2.94
Rajath Finance 7.23 -0.55 2.89
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.74
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 52.31% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 21.35% NA 17.24% 19.01%

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.55
10.05
Week Low/High 0.00
10.05
Month Low/High 0.00
10.05
YEAR Low/High 5.69
10.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
38.00

