CitiPort Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531235
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE494D01011
|
BSE
15:24 | 28 Dec
|
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.05
|VOLUME
|121
|52-Week high
|10.05
|52-Week low
|5.69
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.05
|Sell Qty
|47.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About CitiPort Financial Services Ltd.
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd
Citi Port Financial Services is based in Hyderabad, India. It is engaged in business of providing various financial services in India. It offers loans and leasing services, as well as invests in shares. The company was incorporated in the year 1992....> More
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|52.31%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|21.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.55
|
|10.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.05
|YEAR Low/High
|5.69
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|38.00
