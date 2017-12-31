JUST IN
Citizen Yarns Ltd.

BSE: 514366 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE940P01025
BSE 15:28 | 22 Jan Citizen Yarns Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Citizen Yarns Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.45
VOLUME 3535
52-Week high 2.04
52-Week low 0.36
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.45
Buy Qty 2765.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Citizen Yarns Ltd.

Citizen Yarns Ltd

Citizens Yarns Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited company on 3rd May, 1990, and was subsequently converted into a Public Company on 23rd July,1992. It was originally promoted by Mr Hariprasad Khetan, Mr Govindram Khetan and Mr Vijaykumar Todi. The company has been promoted with the object of setting up a textile compalex having facilities for manufacturing and marketing of Cotton Y...

Citizen Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] -5.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Citizen Yarns Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.28 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.28 -
Total Expenses 0.27 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3.15 3.15 -
Citizen Yarns Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chitradurga Spin 11.80 3.51 0.54
Oxford Inds 0.78 -4.88 0.46
Jyoti Overseas 0.55 0.00 0.36
Citizen Yarns 0.45 0.00 0.28
Citizen Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 85.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.02
Citizen Yarns Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -72.56% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Citizen Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.45
0.45
Week Low/High 0.00
0.45
Month Low/High 0.00
0.45
YEAR Low/High 0.36
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
125.00

