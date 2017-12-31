Citizen Yarns Ltd.
|BSE: 514366
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE940P01025
|BSE 15:28 | 22 Jan
|Citizen Yarns Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Citizen Yarns Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.45
|VOLUME
|3535
|52-Week high
|2.04
|52-Week low
|0.36
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.45
|Buy Qty
|2765.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Citizen Yarns Ltd.
Citizens Yarns Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited company on 3rd May, 1990, and was subsequently converted into a Public Company on 23rd July,1992. It was originally promoted by Mr Hariprasad Khetan, Mr Govindram Khetan and Mr Vijaykumar Todi. The company has been promoted with the object of setting up a textile compalex having facilities for manufacturing and marketing of Cotton Y...> More
Citizen Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-5.63
Announcement
-
Board Meeting For Approval Of Financial Results As On 31.12.2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation-40(9) For Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
Citizen Yarns Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.28
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.28
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.15
|3.15
|-
Citizen Yarns Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Chitradurga Spin
|11.80
|3.51
|0.54
|Oxford Inds
|0.78
|-4.88
|0.46
|Jyoti Overseas
|0.55
|0.00
|0.36
|Citizen Yarns
|0.45
|0.00
|0.28
Citizen Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Citizen Yarns Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-72.56%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Citizen Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.45
|
|0.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.36
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|125.00
