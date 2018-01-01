City Union Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 532210
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CUB
|ISIN Code: INE491A01021
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|181.30
|
2.00
(1.12%)
|
OPEN
180.10
|
HIGH
182.25
|
LOW
178.60
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|181.70
|
1.75
(0.97%)
|
OPEN
180.00
|
HIGH
182.55
|
LOW
178.85
|OPEN
|180.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|179.95
|VOLUME
|1559527
|52-Week high
|186.05
|52-Week low
|124.09
|P/E
|21.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12051.01
|Buy Price
|179.95
|Buy Qty
|1594.00
|Sell Price
|180.00
|Sell Qty
|1597.00
About City Union Bank Ltd.
City Union Bank Ltd is one of the leading scheduled commercial banks in the private sector with major presence in urban, semi-urban and rural centers in South India. The Bank operates in four segments, namely Treasury, Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Other banking operations. Their products include savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits, cash certificates, VIP deposit, Flexifix d...> More
City Union Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12,051
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.18
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|57.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.13
City Union Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|865.36
|811.01
|6.7
|Other Income
|121.69
|142.8
|-14.78
|Total Income
|987.05
|953.81
|3.48
|Total Expenses
|276.03
|268.17
|2.93
|Operating Profit
|711.02
|685.64
|3.7
|Net Profit
|154.79
|126.62
|22.25
|Equity Capital
|66.35
|60.11
|-
City Union Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Central Bank
|74.75
|-2.22
|14708.93
|Canara Bank
|238.55
|1.42
|14248.35
|Indian Bank
|283.25
|1.87
|13604.21
|City Union Bank
|181.30
|1.12
|12051.01
|Bank of India
|95.10
|-2.51
|11265.07
|Union Bank (I)
|91.25
|-2.51
|7808.72
|Karur Vysya Bank
|100.20
|0.00
|7281.03
City Union Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
City Union Bank Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|09/03
|Geojit Financial Services
|Reduce
|182
|Details
|30/05
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|165
|Details
|10/11
|Centrum Broking
|Hold
|151
|Details
|30/03
|India Nivesh
|Buy
|90
|Details
City Union Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.19%
|0.55%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|8.50%
|11.99%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.20%
|1.51%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.95%
|13.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|44.73%
|45.26%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|101.44%
|101.78%
|17.24%
|19.01%
City Union Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|178.60
|
|182.25
|Week Low/High
|175.15
|
|184.00
|Month Low/High
|163.00
|
|184.00
|YEAR Low/High
|124.55
|
|209.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|209.00
