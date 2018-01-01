JUST IN
City Union Bank Ltd.

BSE: 532210 Sector: Financials
NSE: CUB ISIN Code: INE491A01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 181.30 2.00
(1.12%)
OPEN

180.10

 HIGH

182.25

 LOW

178.60
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 181.70 1.75
(0.97%)
OPEN

180.00

 HIGH

182.55

 LOW

178.85
About City Union Bank Ltd.

City Union Bank Ltd

City Union Bank Ltd is one of the leading scheduled commercial banks in the private sector with major presence in urban, semi-urban and rural centers in South India. The Bank operates in four segments, namely Treasury, Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Other banking operations. Their products include savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits, cash certificates, VIP deposit, Flexifix d...> More

City Union Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12,051
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.18
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

City Union Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 865.36 811.01 6.7
Other Income 121.69 142.8 -14.78
Total Income 987.05 953.81 3.48
Total Expenses 276.03 268.17 2.93
Operating Profit 711.02 685.64 3.7
Net Profit 154.79 126.62 22.25
Equity Capital 66.35 60.11 -
City Union Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Central Bank 74.75 -2.22 14708.93
Canara Bank 238.55 1.42 14248.35
Indian Bank 283.25 1.87 13604.21
City Union Bank 181.30 1.12 12051.01
Bank of India 95.10 -2.51 11265.07
Union Bank (I) 91.25 -2.51 7808.72
Karur Vysya Bank 100.20 0.00 7281.03
City Union Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 4.02
FIIs 31.52
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 15.01
Indian Public 41.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.32
City Union Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/03 Geojit Financial Services Reduce 182 PDF IconDetails
30/05 HDFC Securities Buy 165 PDF IconDetails
10/11 Centrum Broking Hold 151 PDF IconDetails
30/03 India Nivesh Buy 90 PDF IconDetails
City Union Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.19% 0.55% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 8.50% 11.99% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.20% 1.51% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.95% 13.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 44.73% 45.26% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 101.44% 101.78% 17.24% 19.01%

City Union Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 178.60
182.25
Week Low/High 175.15
184.00
Month Low/High 163.00
184.00
YEAR Low/High 124.55
209.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
209.00

