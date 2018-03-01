Cityman Ltd.
|BSE: 521210
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE117C01010
|BSE 15:28 | 01 Mar
|5.18
|
0.24
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
5.18
|
HIGH
5.18
|
LOW
5.18
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cityman Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cityman Ltd.
Incorporated in 1992 as a public limited company, Cityman Clothings (India) was promoted by Santhosh J Karimattoom, to take up the business of manufacturing and marketing of branded ready made garments. The company started marketing its products from Jan.'93 with sourced / subcontracted products. Products of its own manufacture entered the market in Aug.'93, with the commencement of commercial...> More
Cityman Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.80
Announcement
-
Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
Intimation For Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint Redressal Report For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
-
Revised Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/09/2017
-
Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
Cityman Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.04
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-100
|Equity Capital
|11.7
|11.7
|-
Cityman Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|First Winner
|1.81
|-4.74
|9.09
|Spice Islands Ap
|20.00
|3.09
|8.60
|Haria Apparels
|4.10
|-4.65
|6.27
|Cityman
|5.18
|4.86
|6.06
|Haria Exports
|4.20
|5.00
|4.85
|Ceenik Exports
|8.25
|0.00
|2.76
Cityman Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|14.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Cityman Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.18
|
|5.18
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.18
|Month Low/High
|5.18
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.28
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|59.00
