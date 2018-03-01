JUST IN
Cityman Ltd.

BSE: 521210 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE117C01010
BSE 15:28 | 01 Mar 5.18 0.24
(4.86%)
OPEN

5.18

 HIGH

5.18

 LOW

5.18
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cityman Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cityman Ltd.

Cityman Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 as a public limited company, Cityman Clothings (India) was promoted by Santhosh J Karimattoom, to take up the business of manufacturing and marketing of branded ready made garments. The company started marketing its products from Jan.'93 with sourced / subcontracted products. Products of its own manufacture entered the market in Aug.'93, with the commencement of commercial...> More

Cityman Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cityman Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.08 0.04 100
Operating Profit -0.08 -0.04 -100
Net Profit -0.08 -0.04 -100
Equity Capital 11.7 11.7 -
Cityman Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
First Winner 1.81 -4.74 9.09
Spice Islands Ap 20.00 3.09 8.60
Haria Apparels 4.10 -4.65 6.27
Cityman 5.18 4.86 6.06
Haria Exports 4.20 5.00 4.85
Ceenik Exports 8.25 0.00 2.76
Cityman Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 25.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.11
Cityman Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 14.35% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Cityman Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.18
5.18
Week Low/High 0.00
5.18
Month Low/High 5.18
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.28
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
59.00

