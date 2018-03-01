Cityman Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 as a public limited company, Cityman Clothings (India) was promoted by Santhosh J Karimattoom, to take up the business of manufacturing and marketing of branded ready made garments. The company started marketing its products from Jan.'93 with sourced / subcontracted products. Products of its own manufacture entered the market in Aug.'93, with the commencement of commercial...> More