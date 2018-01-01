Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd

Colour-Chem (CCL) was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian business groups -- the Ruias, the Khataus and Ghias. In October 2000, 50.1% equity stake of the company held by Hoechest AG, Germany was transferred to EBITO Chemiebeteiligungen AG, Switzerland, a subsidiary of Clariant International AG, Switzerland and subsequently EB...> More