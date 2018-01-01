JUST IN
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd.

BSE: 506390 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CLNINDIA ISIN Code: INE492A01029
BSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar 552.00 7.05
(1.29%)
OPEN

552.80

 HIGH

554.00

 LOW

544.05
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 550.50 7.00
(1.29%)
OPEN

545.25

 HIGH

553.00

 LOW

545.25
OPEN 552.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 544.95
VOLUME 13260
52-Week high 725.10
52-Week low 542.50
P/E 46.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,274
Buy Price 550.55
Buy Qty 11.00
Sell Price 552.00
Sell Qty 25.00
About Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd

Colour-Chem (CCL) was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian business groups -- the Ruias, the Khataus and Ghias. In October 2000, 50.1% equity stake of the company held by Hoechest AG, Germany was transferred to EBITO Chemiebeteiligungen AG, Switzerland, a subsidiary of Clariant International AG, Switzerland and subsequently EB...> More

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,274
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 4.59
Book Value / Share () [*S] 262.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 262.73 231.51 13.49
Other Income 21.73 2.79 678.85
Total Income 284.46 234.3 21.41
Total Expenses 249.39 226.15 10.28
Operating Profit 35.07 8.15 330.31
Net Profit 16.82 -0.86 2055.81
Equity Capital 23.08 23.08 -
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kiri Indus. 457.00 3.09 1381.97
Seya Indus. 560.00 0.79 1377.60
Grauer & Weil 60.00 -1.96 1360.20
Clariant Chemica 552.00 1.29 1274.02
Camlin Fine 102.15 -0.97 1238.06
Alkyl Amines 603.00 -0.49 1230.12
Oriental Carbon 1073.80 -1.73 1106.01
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 1.27
FIIs 0.73
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.02
Indian Public 28.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.34
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.23% -5.32% 0.10% -0.91%
1 Month -12.84% -11.34% -1.52% -0.88%
3 Month -2.40% -1.49% 1.66% 0.95%
6 Month -5.67% -6.68% 5.04% 4.31%
1 Year -14.41% -15.39% 16.70% 16.09%
3 Year -36.14% -37.56% 16.76% 18.34%

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 544.05
554.00
Week Low/High 542.50
584.00
Month Low/High 542.50
640.00
YEAR Low/High 542.50
725.00
All TIME Low/High 32.00
1185.00

