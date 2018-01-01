You are here » Home
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 506390
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CLNINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE492A01029
|
BSE
LIVE
14:26 | 12 Mar
|
552.00
|
7.05
(1.29%)
|
OPEN
552.80
|
HIGH
554.00
|
LOW
544.05
|
NSE
LIVE
14:20 | 12 Mar
|
550.50
|
7.00
(1.29%)
|
OPEN
545.25
|
HIGH
553.00
|
LOW
545.25
About Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd.
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd
Colour-Chem (CCL) was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian business groups -- the Ruias, the Khataus and Ghias.
In October 2000, 50.1% equity stake of the company held by Hoechest AG, Germany was transferred to EBITO Chemiebeteiligungen AG, Switzerland, a subsidiary of Clariant International AG, Switzerland and subsequently EB...
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|262.73
|231.51
|13.49
|Other Income
|21.73
|2.79
|678.85
|Total Income
|284.46
|234.3
|21.41
|Total Expenses
|249.39
|226.15
|10.28
|Operating Profit
|35.07
|8.15
|330.31
|Net Profit
|16.82
|-0.86
|2055.81
|Equity Capital
|23.08
|23.08
| -
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|-5.32%
|0.10%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-12.84%
|-11.34%
|-1.52%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-2.40%
|-1.49%
|1.66%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-5.67%
|-6.68%
|5.04%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|-14.41%
|-15.39%
|16.70%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|-36.14%
|-37.56%
|16.76%
|18.34%
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|544.05
|
|554.00
|Week Low/High
|542.50
|
|584.00
|Month Low/High
|542.50
|
|640.00
|YEAR Low/High
|542.50
|
|725.00
|All TIME Low/High
|32.00
|
|1185.00
Quick Links for Clariant Chemicals (India):