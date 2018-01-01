Scan Steels Ltd.
|BSE: 511672
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE099G01011
|BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar
|22.35
|
0.90
(4.20%)
|
OPEN
21.50
|
HIGH
22.40
|
LOW
21.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Scan Steels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Scan Steels Ltd.
Scan Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|117
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.54
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|41.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|52.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
-
Certification Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Scan Steels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|115.36
|94.36
|22.26
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.23
|-30.43
|Total Income
|115.53
|94.59
|22.14
|Total Expenses
|109.53
|87.94
|24.55
|Operating Profit
|6
|6.64
|-9.64
|Net Profit
|0.58
|-0.99
|158.59
|Equity Capital
|52.35
|50.54
|-
Scan Steels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jai Balaji Inds.
|13.57
|4.95
|130.80
|Lloyds Steels
|1.45
|0.00
|130.31
|Uttam Value Ste.
|0.19
|0.00
|125.55
|Clarus INFRA.RL.
|22.35
|4.20
|117.00
|Gyscoal Alloys
|7.21
|-0.14
|114.13
|India Steel
|2.74
|-2.84
|109.08
|Manaksia Coated
|15.80
|0.96
|103.49
Scan Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Scan Steels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.71%
|NA
|0.61%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|14.91%
|NA
|-1.01%
|-0.46%
|3 Month
|6.43%
|NA
|2.18%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.58%
|4.75%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.36%
|18.84%
Scan Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.50
|
|22.40
|Week Low/High
|19.75
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|19.45
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.16
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|260.00
