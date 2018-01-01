JUST IN
Scan Steels Ltd.

BSE: 511672 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE099G01011
BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar 22.35 0.90
(4.20%)
OPEN

21.50

 HIGH

22.40

 LOW

21.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Scan Steels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Scan Steels Ltd.

Scan Steels Ltd

Scan Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   117
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 52.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Scan Steels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 115.36 94.36 22.26
Other Income 0.16 0.23 -30.43
Total Income 115.53 94.59 22.14
Total Expenses 109.53 87.94 24.55
Operating Profit 6 6.64 -9.64
Net Profit 0.58 -0.99 158.59
Equity Capital 52.35 50.54 -
Scan Steels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jai Balaji Inds. 13.57 4.95 130.80
Lloyds Steels 1.45 0.00 130.31
Uttam Value Ste. 0.19 0.00 125.55
Clarus INFRA.RL. 22.35 4.20 117.00
Gyscoal Alloys 7.21 -0.14 114.13
India Steel 2.74 -2.84 109.08
Manaksia Coated 15.80 0.96 103.49
Scan Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 44.45
Scan Steels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.71% NA 0.61% -0.50%
1 Month 14.91% NA -1.01% -0.46%
3 Month 6.43% NA 2.18% 1.37%
6 Month NA NA 5.58% 4.75%
1 Year NA NA 17.30% 16.57%
3 Year NA NA 17.36% 18.84%

Scan Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.50
22.40
Week Low/High 19.75
23.00
Month Low/High 19.45
23.00
YEAR Low/High 8.16
26.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
260.00

