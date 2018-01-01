JUST IN
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523200 Sector: Consumer
NSE: CLASSIC ISIN Code: INE987C01024
BSE 10:50 | 06 Jun Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 13:21 | 21 Sep Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.46
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.48
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 0.46
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.46
Sell Qty 450.00
About Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd.

Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd

Classic Diamonds was incorporated in Nov.'86 as a public limited company in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It obtained the certificate of commencement of business in Feb.'87. Originally, it was incorporated in the name of VXLIN Diamonds (India). To avoid being confused with an existing company having a similar name, the company was subsequently renamed Classic Diamonds (India).

Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -122.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.13 0.02 550
Operating Profit -0.13 -0.02 -550
Net Profit -10.23 -10.51 2.66
Equity Capital 7.84 7.84 -
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kkalpana Plastic 5.91 4.97 3.27
Sunraj Diamond 4.47 4.93 2.38
Surana Corp. 0.85 -4.49 2.07
Classic Diamonds 0.46 -4.17 1.80
Vaishnavi Gold 0.76 -3.80 1.50
Punit Commercial 17.90 1.99 0.43
Laser Diamond 0.74 -3.90 0.30
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.24
Banks/FIs 4.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.63
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -76.77% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.46
0.46
Week Low/High 0.00
0.46
Month Low/High 0.00
0.46
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.46
All TIME Low/High 0.42
132.00

