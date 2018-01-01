You are here » Home
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523200
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: CLASSIC
|ISIN Code: INE987C01024
|
BSE
10:50 | 06 Jun
|
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
13:21 | 21 Sep
|
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.46
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.48
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|0.46
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.46
|Sell Qty
|450.00
About Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd.
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd
Classic Diamonds was incorporated in Nov.'86 as a public limited company in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It obtained the certificate of commencement of business in Feb.'87. Originally, it was incorporated in the name of VXLIN Diamonds (India). To avoid being confused with an existing company having a similar name, the company was subsequently renamed Classic Diamonds (India). The new name was approved by ...> More
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-76.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.46
|
|0.46
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.46
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.46
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.46
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|132.00
Quick Links for Classic Diamonds (India):